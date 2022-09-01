Pedro and Gabigol, from Flamengo, aim for Luizão’s marks in the final stretch of Libertadores; see numbers | Flamengo

With Flamengo’s classification in the Libertadores final on track after the rout over Vélez in Argentina, Pedro and Gabigol aim for records in the competition. Interestingly, the two historic brands belong to Luizão, a former striker who is the top Brazilian scorer in a single edition of the competition, and who, to this day, is the Brazilian player with the most goals in Liberta.

1 of 4 Pedro and Gabigol celebrate Flamengo’s goal — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Pedro and Gabigol celebrate Flamengo’s goal — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

After scoring three times against Vélez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires, Pedro equaled Gabigol and Zico as Flamengo’s top scorer in a single edition of Libertadores, with 11 goals. If the mark of Onega, River Plate’s top scorer in 1966 with 17 goals in the competition, is far away, Pedro has two games to reach Luizão, owner of the record for goals by a Brazilian club in one edition.

17 goals: Onega – River (1966);

15 goals: Luizão – Corinthians (2000);

14 goals: Raffo – Racing (1967);

13 goals: Spencer – Peñarol (1960), Palhinha – Cruzeiro (1976);

12 goals: Jardel – Gremio (1995);

11 goals: Zico – Flamengo (1981), Gabriel – Flamengo (2021), Pedro – Flamengo (2022), Antony de Ávila – América de Cali (1996), Alberto Acosta – Católica (1997), Tupãzinho – Palmeiras (1968), Juan Carlos Sanches – Blooming (1985);

Pedro has 23 goals this season in 49 games, 11 of those in Libertadores in 11 games, with an average of one goal per game. In the playoffs, there are eight goals in five games – four against Tolima, at Maracanã, one against Corinthians and three against Vélez.

2 of 4 Pedro celebrates his third goal against Vélez — Photo: Luis ROBAYO / AFP Pedro celebrates his third goal against Velez – Photo: Luis ROBAYO / AFP

– Very happy for this moment that I’ve been living here, I’ve always dreamed of it. I’ve always looked forward to this opportunity that Professor Dorival is giving me to have a big streak, play big games. I was very resilient here at Flamengo, I knew how to wait for my moment, I am very happy with this phase – said Pedro, after the end of the match against Vélez.

Pedro’s strike partner, Gabigol aims for another record in Libertadores. The shirt 9 tries to become the top Brazilian scorer in the competition, a brand that also belongs to Luizão. In all, there were 29 goals for Corinthians, Grêmio, São Paulo and Vasco in the tournament.

3 of 4 Gabigol is one goal away from becoming the Brazilian with the most goals in Libertadores — Photo: André Durão Gabigol is one goal away from becoming the Brazilian with the most goals in Libertadores — Photo: André Durão

Flamengo’s number 9 has 28 goals and, if he scores on the return of the semifinal, at Maracanã, he already equals Luizão. Currently, Gabigol is ninth in the list of top scorers in Libertadores, but among Brazilians, only the former striker is above the red-black idol.

The top scorer position in the history of the South American competition belongs to the Ecuadorian Alberto Spencer, who from 1960 to 1972 scored 54 goals with the shirts of Peñarol and Barcelona de Guayaquil.

4 of 4 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

