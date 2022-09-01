Pedro equals the mark of Gabigol and Zico in the artillery of Flamengo in a single edition of Libertadores | Flamengo

Pedro had a magical night at José Amalfitani. This Wednesday, Flamengo beat Vélez Sarsfield 4-0 in Buenos Aires, with three goals from the forward. He reached 11 goals in this edition of the Libertadores and equaled the records of Zico, in 1981, and Gabigol, in 2021.

– Very happy for this moment I’ve been living here in Flamengo, which I’ve always dreamed of. I’ve always waited for this opportunity that Professor Dorival is giving me to have a big streak, to play big games. I was very resilient here at Flamengo, I knew how to wait for my moment, and I am very happy with this phase.

I have to thank the whole team, the team is growing very well, this makes it easier for us at the front. I hope I can keep growing. As I always say, I will never stop, it is not because I scored three goals that I will stop – said Pedro.

Elected best on the field in the historic victory in Argentina, Pedro was the highlight of the match with three goals scored. The striker reached 23 goals scored in the season by Flamengo, in 49 games. In Libertadores, there are 11 goals in 11 games, an average of one goal per game. In the playoffs, the top scorer of the moment scored four goals against Tolima, in the round of 16, scored against Corinthians, in the quarterfinals, and scored three against Vélez, in the semifinals.

– Pedro is living another great moment in his career. Come and dedicate yourself day to day. Solutions he finds is natural to him. With confidence, preparedness, participation of the whole group around him, this has been positive. Pedro has developed a relationship with the goal, at times he serves, helping Gabriel up front. Very healthy combination – said Dorival Júnior, Flamengo coach.

Flamengo’s top scorers in an edition of Libertadores Player Edition goals Zico 1981 11 gabigol 2021 11 Pedro 2022 11 gabigol 2019 9 gaucho 1991 8 Titan 1984 8

Flamengo took the lead in the 32nd minute of the first half, with a goal from Pedro. In stoppage time in the first half, in a play by the red-black attack, Éverton Ribeiro scored the second of the match. In the second half, Pedro scored in the 16th and 38th minutes. Better from beginning to end of the match, Flamengo dominated the opponent.

– We entered with the thought of winning, regardless of being away from home. We got it done. There’s nothing gained. We’re going to play a great game at home – said Pedro.

Flamengo faces Vélez for the return match on September 7, at Maracanã, at 21:30. Before, Rubro-Negro has a commitment for the Brazilian Championship, against Ceará, on Sunday, the 4th, at 11 am, also at Maracanã.

