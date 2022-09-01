Pinocchio, Thor: Love and Thunder and Andor are some of the Disney+ September releases

O Disney+ Day will bring more entertainment to subscribers with new content released globally, as well as celebrations that span all Disney parks, experiences and products.

Among the releases awaited for the month of September in the Disney+ catalog are andor, Pinocchio starred for Tom Hanksand the arrival in the streaming of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Check out:

September 2nd

It Was Always Me: Behind the Scenes | Special

It Was Always Me: Behind the Scenesis a special show where the audience will have exclusive access to behind the scenes and how the cast built their characters. Karol Sevilla and Pipe Bueno talk about their on-screen chemistry and the challenge it was for Pipe to take on a leading role in his first acting experience, while Christian Tappan tells how he brought “El Faraón” to life.

september 7th

Gigantosaurus | Series | season 2

Tal Sydney, Tal Max | Series | season 3

september 8

Thor: Love and Thunder | Movie | marvel studios

Thor: Love and Thunder from Marvel Studios brings the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey of self-discovery unlike anything he’s ever faced. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat this threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder | Review: New Thor puts a great cast to thrill and make you laugh

Pinocchio | Movie | Original Disney+

The Oscar® Winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action retelling of the beloved story of the wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and cares for Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Oscar® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is João Honesto; Oscar® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is the Coachman.

Tierra Incognita | Movie | Original Disney+

Tierra Incognita follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a frightening world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago. Raised by his maternal grandparents alongside his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and return to his childhood hometown of Cape Qwert to search for answers where his parents were last seen: the horror theme park. Tierra Incognita. Alongside his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unknown world.

The series follows Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) on a journey eastward from Radiator Springs to find Mater’s sister. Along the way, each stop is a grand adventure, with amazing roadside attractions and fun new characters. Cars on the Road is produced by Marc Sondheimer. The series is directed by Steve Purcell (Episodes 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Episodes 5, 6, 9) and Brian Fee (Episodes 3, 4, 7). Composer Jake Monaco created the soundtrack for all nine episodes.

Created by Brie Larson and Culture House, Crescendo is an innovative hybrid documentary series that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten coming-of-age stories. From Disney Branded Television, the series uses narrative, experimental and documentary filmmaking to follow a cast individual, ages 18 to 22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at adolescence and the many social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features a young person, or “hero”, and their growing up experience. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and adolescence. Along with these creative cinematic interviews and reenactments that help bring key inflection points to life.

Join Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson as they share the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, as well as never-before-seen footage and footage from the set and more, Avante reveals the behind-the-scenes look at the fourth God of Thunder movie.

Kenobi: Return of the Jedi showcases the production of Lucasfilm’s Disney+ original series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, an epic story that picks up 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and the Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen – and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters, while introducing new heroes and villains to the saga along the way. Complete with visits to the creature area, props department and more, Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi showcases the side of cinema that makes Star Wars so unique – the respect and passion for generational legacy and beloved characters.

September 9

time to shine | Movie

Explorer: Underground Mazes | Special

september 14

Mickey Mouse Funhouse | Animated Series | season 1

The Most Fun Videos: Special Animals | Series | season 1

September 16

My daughters | Documentary

My daughters, an original Disney+ documentary, features Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of undocumented immigrants from Mexico who are navigating their careers in the music industry. Seeking to support their families while achieving their dreams, Doris and Jacks are bonded by the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their undocumented families and the financial risks of chasing their dreams. For them, the pressure of success is heightened, as they are their family’s hope for green cards and reunification. My Daughters is a touching love letter to immigrants and their children. Director Isabel Castro’s intimate debut feature builds an ethereal vision and dedication to daughters who fight for their families, their dreams and for themselves.

September 21st

andor | Series | Lucasfilm

The series andor will explore a new perspective on the galaxy of Star Wars, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make in his universe. The series presents the story of the growing rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. This is an age fraught with danger, deceit and intrigue as Cassian embarks on a path destined to transform him into a rebel hero. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. Executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.

With James Cameron as executive producer and narrated by Academy Award® nominee and BAFTA winner Benedict Cumberbatch, Supernatural uses scientific innovations and cutting-edge cinematic technology to reveal the secret powers and super senses of the world’s extraordinary animals. See flowers as bees do, eavesdrop on conversations between elephant seals, and fly the length of a football field with glow-in-the-dark squirrels.

September 23th

Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse | Movie

September 28

The Choir: Success Here I Go | Brazilian Series

Created and directed by Miguel Falabella, the plot tells the story of a group of young adults, from different backgrounds, who see in the announcement of a casting test for a famous Brazilian musical theater company the chance to achieve their sleeping dreams and make a theater career. Approved in a first screening, aspiring singer-actors live, behind the scenes of the theater world, a mixture of feelings such as wonder, the discovery of new loves, betrayals, hauntings of the past and the fear of rejection, since they do not know if they will be hired at the end of the auditions.

Team dos Ducks has evolved from underdog to an ultra-competitive youth hockey powerhouse. After Evan Morrow is cut, he and his mother Alex assemble their own team challenging the relentless culture of youth sports. Season 2 takes us to a hockey camp run by Colin Cole, a charming but tough former NHL player. As they try to survive, they are faced with the question: can you win the summer?

From the award-winning producers of “Planet Earth”, “Frozen Planet” and the “Disneynature” films, The Wonders of the United States, narrated by Michael B. Jordan, is the jaw-dropping story of North America’s picturesque lands and their amazing animals. The continent is the most diverse and extreme land on Earth; the only place where you can find all the landscapes, from the Arctic ice caps to scorching deserts and everything in between. We travel through America’s most spectacular regions—the mountainous North, the steamy South, the arid American West and the endless Heart of America. Whatever the neighborhood, there’s a hero who can make it a home. Smart, tough and brave, you name it: the animals of North America have what it takes to overcome the elements and thrive.

September 30th

Abracadabra 2 | Movie

The live action comedy Abracadabra 2 is the haunting sequel to the 1993 cult classic, with the evil Sanderson sisters causing hilarious mayhem. It’s been 29 years since the black flame candle was lit and resurrected the 17th century sisters, and they want revenge. Now, three teenagers must stop the ravenous witches from wreaking more havoc in Salem before dawn on Halloween.

