President of Atlético Mineiro makes revelation and leaves the squad close to crisis

the president of Atletico Mineiro decided to use all his sincerity to clarify some news that were published in the press regarding the dressing room of the rooster. Sérgio Coelho stated that he has “any idea” of what may have caused problems in the team, from the relationship with ‘El Turco’ Mohamed until the return of cuca.

O rooster is not going through a very good phase, both on the field and behind the scenes. There is a great possibility of Athletic not being able to accomplish the feats of last season where he won all the national titles. The crisis also extends to finance, where it now runs the risk of being forced to sell its Arena MRV not to close the doors.

“It’s not working out for some reasons that we don’t even know about, as I think everyone doesn’t know.. If we knew what the problem would be, we would go there. We have some idea of ​​what it could be, and we are working on it to change it”, said the alvinegro representative to radio Itatiaia.

Although I am aware of the crisis that the Atletico Mineiro, Sérgio Coelho emphasizes the positive points of his management such as the salary on time, the reforms in the CT, the quality of the squad and the return of cuca. The latter, the main point of the discussions of the Council formed by the club’s patrons and the board that want to define as soon as possible the future of the coach.