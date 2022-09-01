Random ride: Swedish heavy metal band accompanies Ponte x Bahia at Moisés Lucarelli | black Bridge

Football, rock and roll, Sweden, Brazil and Serie B. What a mix, no? Well, a random ride at the Moisés Lucarelli stadium, on Wednesday night, was highlighted in the transmission of black Bridge 2 x 0 Bahia, no sportv ( see below ).

Swedish rock band watches Ponte’s game against Bahia at Moisés Lucarelli

The five members of Avatar, a Swedish band of heavy metal, followed the match in the Majestic’s cabins. The rockers are in the country to open for Iron Maiden concerts.

They played in Ribeirão Preto, on Tuesday, and will be at Morumbi, for another show, on Sunday. They took advantage of the break in the schedule to watch the match of the 27th round of Série B do Brasileiro.

One of the band members lived in Campinas, during an exchange period, at the house of a Macaca fan and started the relationship with the alvinegra team.

The presence of the rockers was also the subject of the press conference given by coach Hélio dos Anjos:

– They inspired us. The pace was mind-blowing. I’m very musical, I even went to Skank’s show on Friday in Mogi. We played to the rhythm of rock and roll. If music can inspire us, let’s enjoy it – commented Hélio.

