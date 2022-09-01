Raphael Veiga sprain affects ligament, but no rupture

Raphael Veiga is doubtful for the return game for Libertadores (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Raphael Veiga needed to be substituted at the beginning of the second match against Athletico-PR, last Tuesday (30), after twisting his right ankle in a bid with Hugo Moura. The midfielder underwent tests and was diagnosed with a sprain at the site, affecting the ligaments, but without rupture.

Veiga started treatment this Wednesday (31) at the Football Academy and, as usual, Palmeiras does not give a deadline for his return. The club’s medical department will evaluate the evolution of shirt 23 day by day to see if he will be able to be on the field in the return game of the Libertadores semifinal, scheduled for next Tuesday (6) at Allianz Parque.

Treatment will be conservative and recovery will vary from athlete to athlete. It is certain that Raphael Veiga will be absent against Red Bull Bragantino, on Saturday (3) in Bragança at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the Brazilian Championship.

It is worth remembering that for the continental competition game, coach Abel Ferreira will count on the return of Gustavo Scarpa, who served a suspension for expulsion against Atlético-MG. Danilo remains out for having caught a hook in two matches after also receiving a red card and will only return in an eventual final, scheduled for October 29 in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Palmeiras need to win by a goal difference to take the decision to penalties or two or more to guarantee qualification for the third consecutive decision of the Libertadores. The club has sold over 25,000 tickets for the match.

