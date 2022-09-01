Reese Witherspoon and her book club changed the audiovisual

Reese Witherspoon shines in everything you do. Like Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (2001), the actress proved that to get into Harvard you just have to be yourself and have confidence. Now, Reese has become something of a Hollywood “girl boss” and a reference in the literary industry. She has teamed up with Australian production company Bruna Papandrea to start Pacific Standardan audiovisual production company that had one goal: to tell stories about strong, independent women.

Remember Gone Girl (2014)? The thriller written by Gillian Flynn it was one of the books that were lucky enough to catch the attention of Reese Witherspoon, who turned it into a theatrical hit with Pacific Standard. And it doesn’t stop there: before that, in the same year, Reese had gotten an Oscar nomination for best actress for the film Free, inspired by the work written by Cheryl Strayed.

In 2017 Reese Witherspoon decided to venture into television with the series Big Little Lies (2017-2019). The production inspired by the book by Liane Moriarty and starred by Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Reese herself was an HBO hit and received 16 Emmy nominations in her rookie year. From there it’s just success, right?

But it was not like that. In 2020, he premiered Small Fires Everywhere on Prime Video. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washingtonthe eight-episode series based on the book by Celeste Ng ended up not falling in the graces of the people and went completely unnoticed in the year of the pandemic, when everyone was at home marathon series.

Now, Reese’s new bet is the 13-episode miniseries Daisy Jones and The Six, which debuts later this year on Prime Video. The production inspired by the best seller written by Taylor Jenkins Reid count with Riley Keough (granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley) and Sam Claflin (As I Was Before You) in the role of the protagonists promising a lot of sex, drugs and rock and roll. Sounds like the recipe for success, doesn’t it?

But before that, Reese Witherspoon returns to theaters with another mystery that extols female power. A Place Far Away From Here, inspired by the work of delia owenshits theaters this Thursday (1st) as one of the most anticipated films among readers, especially those who follow Reese’s book club.

Yes, when Reese Witherspoon isn’t turning books into movies or shows, she’s been reading and posting about them on her Instagram with the #RWBookClub. What was supposed to be an unpretentious thing ended up taking unimaginable turns; suddenly being chosen for the actress’s book club secured a spot on the world’s bestseller list. New York Timesthat’s when it doesn’t have the luck of becoming another hit in theaters.

The sky’s the limit for Reese’s book club, and you don’t have to pay anything to be a part of it. All you need to do is download the Reese’s Book Club app and register. Unfortunately there is no option in Portuguese; So, you need to know how to read in English. Within the app, you can chat and share opinions about the more than 60 books that make up Reese’s pick list, as well as being part of virtual events with the authors and, sometimes, with the actress herself.

This is all just the beginning of a long journey of stories about mysterious, imperfect and intelligent women who have increasingly gained space in Hollywood and in streaming thanks to people like Reese Witherspoon alongside Pacific Standard and the Hello Sunshine (company founded by the actress). And, if you want to stay on top of the possible upcoming successes, we recommend that you keep an eye on the actress’s book club. From experience, we can say that the readings are worthwhile.

It is worth remembering that Legally Blonde 3 is in production by Hello Sunshine and already has the return of Reese Witherspoon in the role of Elle Woods.