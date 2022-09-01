‘Resident Evil’ and 12 other series that were CANCELED by Netflix in season 1

THE Netflix is a great empire of streaming that, most of the time, gives us interesting productions that fulfill their promise to please us (albeit with some glaring flaws). However, the platform online also has an irritating history, so to speak, of canceling serial works that fell into popular taste and that leveraged a legion of fans during their few episodes, or also series that polarized opinions like the recent ‘resident Evil‘.

Between low ratings, fierce reviews or exorbitant budget, the reasons that lead Netflix to end a large part of its original catalog are diverse, but they do not fail to disappoint us.

Unlike narratives such as those seen in ‘Sense 8’ and ‘Anne with an E’some of them don’t even see the light of day properly, being discarded shortly after one season.

And with the recent cancellation of two more shows, the CinePOP made a short list with 13 recent series that were finished after a short cycle.

Check it out below and tell us which one was your favorite:

Psychological Horror Brings Oscar Nominee Naomi Watts in the role of Jean Holloway, a psychologist who begins to develop dangerously intimate relationships with the people close to her patients. Despite the interesting premise that reminds us of the thrillers In the 1990s and 2000s, the monotonous plot turned the series into a critical and public failure.

After the apocalypse infests the planet with zombies, teenager Josh decides to go looking for Sam, his missing girlfriend, around town. To do so, he teams up with two of the school’s most misfit students: little Angelica and former bully Wesley. The series received a lukewarm reception from critics and, as a result, did not have a strong enough ratings to warrant a second year.

The Doctor. Luther Swann (Ian Somerhalder) enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious illness transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne (Adrian Holmes), into a murderous predator that feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are turned, society fragments into opposing camps, pitting normal people against the growing number of these “vampires”. Swann races against time to understand what is happening, as Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.

The serial adaptation of ‘The fog’one of the most famous novels of Stephen King, failed in basically every aspect it set out to build. The result was disastrous and did not even reach the audience it needed to be renewed. In the plot, David Droyton, his son and other residents of Bridgton, near New York, find themselves trapped in a supermarket when a mysterious fog spreads across the city. When some of them try to leave, they are quickly devoured by monsters hidden in the fog.

Set in New York during 1977, ‘The Get Down’ tells the story of how, on the brink of ruin and bankruptcy, the great metropolis gave rise to a new musical movement in the Bronx, focused on black and minority youth who are marginalized. Unfortunately, the series’ high budget and not-so-strong ratings prevented it from being renewed for a second cycle.

The series follows monster hunter duo Fred and Deloris Allen who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in New York State with their teenage sons Geoff and Viv. As the family adjusts, Fred and Deloris must hide their identities as members of a secret organization and the hero duo quickly discover that their new small-town setting isn’t as idyllic as it seems.

GIRLBOSS (2017)

The series is based on the trajectory of Sophia Amoruso, a struggling young woman who started her life selling old clothes on eBay and now, at age 27, has a multimillion-dollar brand based in Los Angeles. Based on the eponymous novel as supporting material, the production had everything to succeed, but it presented a superficial and too bland narrative to move the audience.

The horror ‘Marianne’ appeared without much fuss in the Netflix catalog and, shortly after its debut, won over audiences in a huge way and introduced us to a competent, chilling and very metalinguistic scope. In the plot, Emma (Victoire Du Bois) is a writer who has been plagued by nightmares about a witch named Marianne. The novelist then decides to use her books as an attempt to keep the evil creature away, but realizes that the characters are coming to life, and is forced to return home and find out why.

COWBOY BEBOP (2021)

With touches of philosophy, deep and psychological dialogues, the anime ‘Cowboy Bepop’ brings the story of a group of bounty hunters who travel in a spaceship called Bepop. And as they look for work, the conversations become even more interesting and thoughtful. The cast has John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine and Alex Hassell.

The production, which divided the opinion of critics with 46% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, was released on the streaming service less than a month ago. The reason for the cancellation was not revealed. It is worth remembering that the original anime is also available on Netflix!

Netflix canceled dear ‘Julie and the Phantoms‘, international remake of the Brazilian children’s series ‘Julie and the Ghosts‘. In the plot, teenager Julie discovers her passion for music and life when she creates a band with a trio of ghosts.

It is worth remembering that the original national production was a huge success and even won a nomination for Best Children’s Program at the International Emmy.

Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a rising ice skater, is pulled out of competition after suffering a disastrous fall. In order to continue her career, only now as a duo, she risks exposing a secret that could harm her whole life. Exploring various psychological themes, the season finale brought an amazing hook for next year, which, in fact, will never happen.

Although not originally produced by Netflix, the service acquired the rights to watch the remake american of ‘Les Revenants’. In the series, residents of the small town of Caldwell have their lives cut short when some people who have been dead for a short time or even decades begin to return to life unaware of their own death. Some of the returnees return to their acquaintances and try to continue their lives where they left off and reintegrate into society while strange phenomena occur, which ends up causing both positive and negative consequences.

The series was so controversial in its narrative choice that some fans cheered her cancellation. In 2036, 14 years after the pain inflicted by Joy, Jade Wesker struggles to survive in a world taken over by shocking bloodthirsty creatures. In the midst of this carnage, she is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, her father’s connection to the sinister Umbrella Corporation, and especially what happened to her sister Billie.

The production registered 72.7 million hours watched during the first week – debuting in second place in the ranking of the most popular series on the streaming service – but suffered a monstrous drop in the following weeks, leaving the TOP 10 in just three weeks.

In addition to not having enchanted the critics, the adaptation suffered a huge rejection from the audience (27% approval on RT).

Through his Twitter, the actor Lance Reddick broke the silence on the series’ cancellationresident Evil‘, releasing a video to thank viewers and those involved who helped get the project off the ground. “We worked hard, we had a lot of fun and we made an amazing show,” she declared.

he completes, “I want to thank the fans who watched the show and understood what we were trying to do. I also want to thank the showrunners, my co-stars and the executives at Netflix who believed in our series.”

Which of the canceled series in the first season did you like the most?

