Review | Message for you

Observed as entertainment, Message for you is another one of the Hollywood romantic comedies that featured the leading role of Meg Ryan, an actress who, alongside her darlings Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts, was part of the Holy Trinity of this profitable genre in the 1990s and 2000s, today transformed with the changes in the field of social relationships, a type of narrative that has reached exhaustion and still needs a substantial recovery, something that did not happen until 2022. Seen, in turn, from a sociological perspective, this apparently simplistic production is a great resource for reflecting on the impacts of virtuality in the context of of love relationships. Launched in 1998, the production dates back to an era before the advent of social networks and apps. We didn’t have Instagram, Tinder, Grindr, Scruff, Badoo, Orkut, Facebook, none of that, just online chat rooms where we started conversations that could migrate to exchanging phone contacts or emails. It is in this scenario that two characters fall in love.

She is Kathleen Kelly (Ryan), an overly sweet woman, the archetypal good girl of traditional romantic comedies. Your nickname, that is, nickname, in virtuality, is “Shopgirl”. The candidate for the position of love partner is NY152, online definition by Joe Fox (Tom Hanks). They meet in a room, exchange messages, begin to talk via email and share everyday situations that demonstrate strong identification with their profiles. In this search for someone in a terrain full of illusions, the charismatic duo creates mutual affection, indicating that everything can work out in the future junction of their existences, the basic motto of comedies of the type. It is also an era prior to 3G, 4G, wireless networking and other modalities in the field of technology that have vertiginously transformed in the last two decades.

Directed by Nora Ephron, the filmmaker known for being the lady of stylish romantic comedies at the time, Message for you brings two people who have not even met outside of virtuality, in intense moments of exchanging confidences, in dialogues about things in common, without even imagining that in the distance from virtuality, they are competitors of the publishing market. In this story that reflects on one of the points of view of capitalism, in general terms, the war for market domains, he is the owner of a company that sells books on account, part of a profitable and massive business, like the sumptuous bookstores of contemporary times. , wide and vast, they sell everything. She, in turn, inherited Loja da Esquina, a business from her mother, a milestone in her childhood, a place that works with more conceptual books, handmade and, therefore, more expensive than its competitor.

Thus, Shopgirl and NY152 will need to face the adversities of real life so that they can establish the same affectionate scheme developed in the virtual one. Adaptation of Miklos Lászlo’s play, previously made into the films The Corner Store and the unknown bride, Message for you it’s an interesting romantic comedy, just too long at 119 minutes that would resolve itself in an hour and a half. With a script signed by the filmmaker who takes over the production, in a partnership with Delia Ephron, the film establishes a comfortable Christmas atmosphere, with a soundtrack by George Fenton, cinematography inspired by John Lindley and careful production design by Dan Davis, sectors that work unified for a satisfying aesthetic experience, with few dramatic issues and a viable discussion of the first moments of virtual connectivity establishing relationships.

Message for You (You’ve Got Mail – USA, 1998)

Direction: Nora Ephron

Road map: Nora Ephron, Delia Ephron

Cast: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Greg Kinnear, Parker Posey, Jean Stapleton, Steve Zahn, Heather Burns, Dave Chappelle

Duration: 119 min