Robert Pattinson on his first impression of Kristen Stewart

Bella Swan is easily one of Kristen Stewart’s best-known roles. Portraying the vampire-obsessed human has made her a household name across the world. But being in Twilight movies was hardly Stewart’s first big break. She had a pretty impressive resume before playing Bella and was known to many independent filmmakers. Perhaps that’s why Robert Pattinson was initially bullied by his co-star.

By the time Pattinson was able to audition for the role of Edward Cullen, Stewart had already been cast as Bella. At the time, Pattinson was suffering from extreme audition anxiety. In fact, his agent, who he was living with at the time, had to convince him to take a valium just to get him to show up at his audition. And even though the drugs calmed him down, he couldn’t completely get rid of his nerves. Pattinson admits that playing opposite Stewart, a more experienced actor, was a little daunting. However, he managed to use these feelings to his advantage.

“I was a little intimidated by Kristen at my audition,” Pattinson admitted to TIME. “So I played like a guy who’s been hitting a lot with everything. I don’t think anyone else has done that. I think they focused on the trust aspect.”

Pattinson recalls how Stewart behaved in her ‘Twilight’ audition

In addition to being bullied by Stewart, Pattinson admits she was the epitome of professionalism. According to The headlight actor, he followed Stewart’s lead and modeled his behavior after her. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Pattinson talked more about his screen test for Twilight and his first impression of Stewart.

“The casting was very smooth, and Kristen is also very cool, but at the same time, there’s something very, very serious about her,” Pattinson explained. “I really didn’t expect the girl who plays Bella to be like her. Her professionalism made me keep my mouth shut whenever I wasn’t acting. Also, it gave the illusion of being serious.”

Stewart Campaigned For Pattinson To Be Cast As Edward Cullen

Ultimately, Pattinson’s opinion of the character and his professional demeanor paid off, and he got the role of Edward. Interestingly, it was Stewart who fought for him to get the role. She immediately felt that the Batman actress stood out among her competition and was quick to share her opinion with Twilight director, Catherine Hardwick. So clearly, both actors thought a lot about each other from the start. Not surprisingly, they both got along well during the years they spent making all five films.

