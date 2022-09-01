Ronaldo: ‘It’s wonderful to put Cruzeiro in its proper place’

photo: Personal Archive / Ronaldo Ronaldo was excited about the crowd’s party in the countryside Businessman Ronaldo, owner of 90% of shares in SAF Celeste, was excited by the strength of Cruzeiro’s supporters in the countryside. He praised the population of Conselheiro Lafaiete, in the central region of Minas Gerais, which filled the club’s caravan last Friday (26/8), and spoke about the pride of rebuilding the celestial team.

“Look how cool that was, man. Look how many people. What the fuck”, said Ronaldo in his live at Twitchwhile watching the starry crowd party.

“How long have these guys not been holding back this cry? It’s wonderful to put Cruzeiro in its proper place”, said Ronaldo, who referred to the possibility of the return of the celestial team Serie A. According to a professor at UFMG, Raposa is already “virtually” in the elite of national football – click here and understand.

At live, Ronaldo also said that he would visit the city in Minas Gerais that attracts the most supporters during the passage of the celestial caravan. O cruise should release the numbers at the end of the year.

In Ronaldo’s gesture, Cruzeiro makes a series B almost perfect. In 27 games, Raposa scored 58 points and leads the competition with an 11-point advantage over the runner-up, Bahia, and 17 over the fifth-placed, Londrina.