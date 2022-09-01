Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and A73 5G have up to 44% off Fast Shop offers – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

If you are looking for a mid-range phone with an excellent update policy (to be worth the investment for a long time), the Galaxy A53 5G and A73 5G are great options. In addition, Samsung devices also draw attention for the quad camera and screen worthy of a top of the line. And in these Fast Shop offers, you’ll find the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G up to 44% off. See how to take advantage.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (Image Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Initially, the Galaxy A53 5G was launched for R$3,499, and the Galaxy A73 5G, for R$3,799. Today, it is already possible to find them at retail for R$ 2,159 and R$ 2,430, respectively. However, with a little more “bargaining smarts” you can still improve these values. With the exclusive discount for Fast Prime subscribers, and by adding the SMART60 coupon to the cart, you get:

🤔 What is Fast Prime? Is it worth signing up?

Fast Prime is a Fast Shop service that, among other benefits, offers exclusive discounts and free (or cheaper) shipping for subscribers. And the value of the most basic subscription plan is R$9.90/month. But it is worth noting that Fast Prime is not a monthly subscription, but an annual one. Then, in practice, you pay R$ 118.80 in 12 installments. Therefore, in order to know whether or not to subscribe, it is necessary to consider two scenarios.

First, if you only subscribe to Fast Prime to take advantage of the discount on the Galaxy A53 5G or the A73 5G. Without the subscription, they would cost BRL 2,099 or BRL 2,368 with the coupon, while with it, they cost about BRL 120 less. In this case, it’s not worth it, because the savings are equivalent to the subscription price.

The second scenario is if in the next year you intend to make a big purchase. For example, a TV to watch the World Cup. In that case, the situation changes. That’s because Fast Shop prices on more expensive products tend to be competitive. So, chances are great that you can buy your TV there and enjoy the exclusive discount of about 5%. Thus, the extra amount saved would compensate for the subscription.

Ie: big shopping around? So yes, it might be worth it. Not thinking about spending more anytime soon? So the exclusive discount will not make a difference.

📱 How to choose between Galaxy A53 and A73?

Comparison: Galaxy A53 vs A73; which one to buy? (Image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

How to buy Galaxy A53 5G or A73 5G with up to 44% off you already know. But if you are still undecided on which one to choose, my main recommendation is to check out the comparison of these two cell phones. Here, I will only briefly summarize the main differences and similarities between them.

Starting with the similarities, Samsung’s intermediaries have promise to update to android 16. That is, you should not have to worry about buying a new cell phone anytime soon. In addition, the AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate are other highlights. Followed by the 5,000 mAh battery, which has been shown to have a excellent autonomy in the tests of technoblog.

Already the main difference is controversial: the processor. While the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes equipped with the Snapdragon 778 5G processor (a fan favorite), the Galaxy A53 5G comes with the Exynos 1080. In addition to this “detail”, the photographic set also changes. On the Galaxy A53 5G, the main camera sensor is 64 megapixels, and on the Galaxy A73 5G it is 108 megapixels. However, both deliver positive results for the expected.

🔍 Where can I find more offers like this?

