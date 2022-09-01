São Paulo changes lineup for the South American semi. See probable team:

São Paulo will inevitably have news in the lineup for the first match of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal. The delegation traveled to Goiânia where they will face Atlético Goianiense at 9:30 pm this Thursday, at the Serra Dourada stadium.

The first change will be in the back. Without Miranda, still undergoing treatment for an ankle injury, Ferraresi will be the teammate of Diego Costa and Léo. The Venezuelan played in the last two matches in the Brazilian (losses to Santos and Fortaleza) and is adapted to Rogério Ceni’s scheme.

Another planned change is the return of Gabriel Neves. The Uruguayan midfielder also had an ankle injury and was out of the match against Fortaleza in Morumbi, but he is recovered, trained on Tuesday and Wednesday and should be the starter.

A probable lineup for São Paulo has Jandrei, Diego Costa, Ferraresi and Léo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.

However, there is a chain of journalists (myself included) who would like to see the most attractive medium for this very important first leg of the semi, therefore with the following lineup: Jandrei, Diego Costa, Ferraresi and Léo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor (Igor Gomes) and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.

The entry of Pablo Maia could help the defensive sector, so punished by goals in recent games. Without Igor Gomes or Nestor, Luciano could play further back, with freedom to reach the area, alongside Calleri.

