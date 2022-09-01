São Paulo has the fastest fixed internet in Brazil, ranking indicates

The plan comparator Best choice performed the Best Broadband Internet Choice Award. The ranking analyzed accurate data from more than one million speed tests to arrive at the result of which is the fastest broadband internet in the country.

In the “Fixed Internet Speed ​​by State” category, the state of São Paulo won the award for the fastest internet, average download speed of 79 Mbpsplus 46 Mbps upload and 68 ms ping.

Considering the nine largest states in Brazil (São Paulo, Paraná, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Ceará, Pará, Bahia and Pernambuco), Paraná appears in second position in relation to the best average download speed, with 78 Mbps download. PR also records an average of 45 Mbps upload and ping of 77 ms. Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul follow closely behind.

Paraná also stands out for being the state that registers the best average download among the operators analyzed by the Best Choice ranking. Ligue Internet is the one that delivers the best national download average, with 132 Mbps.

Taking the cut of the ranking to the main cities, in terms of internet speed, Brasília and São Paulo appear in the first position with 83 Mbps of download.

Among the 9 largest states, Claro is the operator that did the best, with an average speed of 88 Mbps.

In upload, Claro’s performance was the worst, with an average of 25 Mbps. The best operator in this regard was Vivo, with 59 Mbps.

Vivo also shares with Claro the rank of operators that offer the lowest ping, among the nine largest states of the federation.

The largest operators in Brazil deliver internet speeds above the national average, which, according to the Best Choice ranking, is 72 Mpbs in download.

Click here to access the complete ranking.