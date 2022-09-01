see the artist’s most famous productions

The Site MT team prepared a list of the most celebrated movies and series of Zendaya, the birthday girl of the day

In addition to being a phenomenon in acting, Zendaya was also elected fashion icon in 2021 by the CFDA Fashion Awards (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram @zendaya)

This Thursday (1st), the actress Zendaya complete 26 years old. The artist, who started her career at a very young age, emerged at the age of 12 in the Disney Channel series “No Ritmo” (2010-2013). Dodging the expectations of other colleagues from the most famous mouse channel in the world, the actress – who also sings, dances and is still a fashion icon -, has been treading a promising career.

Proof of this is her extraordinary performance in recent years, in which Zendaya has achieved great achievements such as participating in the film franchise. ‘Dune’the conclusion of the trilogy of Spider manand one of the greatest achievements of his career: the conquest of a Emmy Award, for the successful series ‘Euphoria’. In addition, the artist managed to make history at the awards, being the second black woman to be nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2020, where she was also the youngest actress to win the award, aged 24.

In 2022, the actress was nominated again, breaking a new record: she is the youngest producer to be nominated for an Emmy, for the aforementioned HBO production Max Euphoria. So, to celebrate Zendaya’s birthday and career, the team at MT website prepared a list of the most celebrated films and series of the actress. Check out:

Spider-Man (trilogy)

Zendaya played MJ, Spider-Man’s romantic partner, played by the actress’ current boyfriend, Tom Holland (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

The first film in the trilogy of the famous superhero and friend of the neighborhood, was released in 2017, with subtitle ‘Back home’. The actress won the role of Michelle Jones, a.k.a. MJ, a character who would become Peter Parker’s girlfriend. Life imitates art? Perhaps! That’s because Zendaya and the interpreter of the spider, the English actor Tom Hollandended up, later assuming a relationship that was born behind the scenes of the films.

Holland and Zendaya in a photo posted by the actor to celebrate his beloved’s birthday in 2021 (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

In addition to ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, the actress also participated in the other films in the franchise, ‘Far from home’ (2019) and the last and super successful ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’ (2021). Zendaya’s MJ was initially criticized for confusing the character with Mary Jane Watson, the hero’s well-known love interest in comics and past films. However, the interpretation of the actress and the chemistry with Holland were undeniably a success, which made the character win the hearts of the most suspicious fans.

the show king

Zendaya in the role of Anne in ‘The Greatest Showman’ (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

Also in 2017, Zendaya shone acting, singing and dancing in the musical ‘The Greatest Showman’. The film brought a great cast, with names like Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Rebecca Ferguson. The plot tells the story of the American showman PT Barnum, founder of the traveling circus that became famous as ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’, for creating several shows and circus acts in New York in the 19th century.

In the plot, Zendaya works with Efron, as a romantic couple, even sharing the vocals of a song from the soundtrack of the feature film. The characters of both fall in love at first sight, however, the boy’s family is against the relationship, since the girl is a circus artist.

euphoria

An original production of the HBO Max streaming platform, euphoria, not only has Zendaya in the lead role, but also features the artist as a producer. The first season of the series, which is a current phenomenon, was released in 2019. With eight episodes, the plot traverses the lives of street (Zendaya), a 17-year-old girl just out of rehab after an overdose.

The series is directed by Sam Levinson (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

Traumatized since childhood, the teenager has a history of mental disorders, which made her get in touch with drugs from a very early age. Trying to adapt to a “clean” life and back to school routine, Rue is faced with the other high school students, who are, themselves, facing their own challenges, involving sex, drugs, family conflicts and violence.

already the second season of Euphoria (2022), shows new sides of characters that didn’t get much space in season one, and even explores Rue’s fate. When unfolding paths intertwined with the other characters that also shines in the series, the young woman needs to find hope while trying to balance charges and pressures related to love, loss and addiction.

Malcolm & Marie

Zendaya alongside John David Washington in Malcolm & Marie (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

From the same Euphoria director, Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie bring Zendaya and John David Washington in a permanent atmosphere of quarrel. The artists play a couple in a toxic relationship, and they get into an argument right after the premiere of Malcolm’s first successful film. The initial reason is that the filmmaker has not thanked his companion, but as the fight progresses into the night, other secrets are revealed, showing that the situation is much more complicated than it appears to be.

Dune

Zendaya’s participation should be more expressive in the second film in the franchise (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

Dune (2021) is a reboot of the 1984 film of the same name, directed by the acclaimed director Denis Vielleneuve. The epic science fiction feature tells the story of Paul Atreides (Thimothée Chalamet), heir of a powerful family, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe, Arakis, to ensure the future of his people, guided by the country (Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Furguson). Meanwhile, malevolent forces vie for exclusive control over the supply of a precious resource in this arid environment.

In the plot Zendaya gives life to Chani Kynes, a girl from the native population of the planet Arakis, and her fate is intertwined with that of the protagonist Paul. The film’s sequel is set to premiere on September 23, 2023, with additions to the cast. Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, should complement the production’s all-star team.