Serena makes great game and takes down No. 2 in the world

New York (USA) – The biggest tennis stadium in the world, Arthur Ashe Stadium had another night with an electrifying atmosphere, provided by the 24 thousand fans in the stands. Once again, the audience turned out in force for what could be Serena Williams’ farewell to the US Open. The six-time champion of the tournament and winner of 23 Grand Slam titles faced Estonian Anett Kontaveit, number 2 in the world, and needed to play at a high level to overcome this challenge. Serena scored the ends of 7/6 (7-4), 2/6 and 6/2 in 2:26.

At 40 years old, Serena has already announced that she is ready to end her career as a professional tennis player and has received fair tributes since then. Just like in the opening match, in which she beat Montenegrin Danka Kovinic by a double 6/3, the American was announced as ‘The Greatest of All Time’ when she entered the stadium. And again, many celebrities followed the match closely, such as film director Spike Lee, singer Seal, and golf legend Tiger Woods.

Winner of seven Grand Slam singles titles, Venus Williams also attended the stadium. Venus and Serena are scheduled for the night round at Arthur Ashe Stadium this Thursday. They will face the Czechs Lucie Hradecka, a 37-year-old veteran, and Linda Noskova, a young 17-year-old.

Surpassed by Serena this Wednesday, Kontaveit is still on the hunt for her first Grand Slam trophy. The 26-year-old Estonian had a great season last year as she won four titles and reached the WTA Finals decision. In 2022, she was champion in Saint Petersburg and runner-up in the WTA 1000 in Doha and also on clay in Hamburg. In the run-up to this year’s Finals, the Estonian is only in 14th place.

Serena’s next opponent in New York will be Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic, 46th in the rankings, who beat Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina by 1/6, 6/2 and 7/5. The confrontation scheduled for next Friday will be unprecedented on the circuit.

In a first set lasting over an hour, Serena showed a great level of tennis. She could defend well in the background rallies and put constant pressure on Kontaveit’s serving games. The Estonian tried to be aggressive and attack the parallels, but she made some unforced mistakes in defining the points that left her at risk all the time.

In all, there were six break-points for Serena in the entire first set. And the American got the first break of the match to make 5/4. Flipping to close, she had a moment of wobble. She even saved a breakpoint with ace, but allowed the draw. The tiebreak had been largely dominated by the servers until 4-3 for the home tennis player. So Kontaveit depended on a second serve and allowed herself to be attacked. In an attempt to change the dynamics of the point, the Estonian risked a short one and was unsuccessful. In the sequence, Serena fired two great serves and closed the set.

The second half started with an advantage for Kontaveit, who immediately got a break and then extended the advantage to 3/0. Serena returned one of the breaks, but she came with ups and downs in her service games and suffering more when she depended on the second serve. The Estonian took the ball time on returns and broke again to make 4/1. She took advantage of Serena’s drop in intensity to dominate the second set and tie the match.

Serena went to the locker room between sets. On the return, she bet on a very aggressive tactic, shortening the points and putting pressure from the returns. She opened 2/0 and still had a 40-0 in the third game of the partial. Kontaveit returned the break, but Serena stayed true to her tactic. The former number 1 remained aggressive, served very well and returned even better, and raised the level in the most important moments to conquer another great victory in her career.