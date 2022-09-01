‘She-Hulk’: Tatiana Maslany Admits She Was AFRAID to Join the MCU

‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes’ debut in August 17, at Disney+.

As it is the first time that the character wins a live-action adaptation, fans of Marvel are looking forward to seeing the protagonist Tatiana Maslany (‘Orphan Black’) transforming into the famous heroine.

In an interview with SFX Magazinethe star was asked how he got the role and revealed some details of his audition, including that he was afraid to join the MCU because of the pressure.

“I had an audition via Zoom and one in person. At first, I didn’t even know who was going to see my audition, so it was weird and hopeless. But when they called me to the studio, I met with Kevin [Feige] and I knew I was cast. So I was able to sit down and talk to him to understand a little more about the project.”

She continued:

Enjoy watching:

“Honestly, I’ve always been afraid to enter a universe like this, because I value my characters above all else, and I don’t know how important that would be in big projects. But when I read the script for the first episode, I realized it was a very unusual superhero story. It’s a very human story.”

Finally, she revealed what the public can expect from the attraction:

“The screenplay explores various aspects of everyday life in intelligent ways. In addition, the plot refers to something that interests me, which is when you start to be seen as something… then, you start to be seen only from a single angle – as if that alone represents you. The series tackles this issue in a fun and unexpected way.”

So, are you excited for the premiere?

The plot follows Jennifer Walters (Maslany), a lawyer specializing in superhuman legal cases, begins to gain Hulk-like powers after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), your cousin.

Check out the trailer:

“This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner helping his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She also receives her powers. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in superhuman legal cases, while Mark Ruffalo returns as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth the Abomination.”

The cast also has Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Griffin Mathews, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Josh Segarra. THE rapper Megan Thee Stallion will make appearances in production.

Kevin Feigecreative director of marvel studiossaid that the series will have 10 episodes lasting about 30 minutes each.

Don’t forget to watch: