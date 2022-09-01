Spiritist film and comedy with Julia Roberts and George Clooney are the premieres of Santa Maria cinemas

The movie theaters cinepolisat Shopping Praça Nova, and Arcoplex, at Royal Plaza Shopping, host three movie premieres this week. Among the highlights, the spiritist film “Predestined”about the medium from Minas Gerais Arigó, and “Entrance to Paradise”, a romantic comedy with veterans Julia Roberts and George Clooney. After – After the Promise, Não! Don’t Look!, A Place Far Away From Here, Minions 2, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, The Legendary Warrior Dog and Bullet Train.

Ticket to Paradise

The film follows Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), a young college graduate from the University of Chicago who accompanies her best friend Wren Butler (Billie Lourd) on a graduation trip to Bali. Lily abruptly falls in love with a local Balinese, and impulsively decides to marry. The young woman’s unexpected decision makes her parents, a divorced couple (George Clooney and Julia Roberts), decide to rush to the island, to try to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they made when they got married 25 years ago. . Between sabotage and not-so-successful plans, the ex-couple will do everything to stop their daughter’s hasty marriage, and this effort may end up bringing the two together again, being an opportunity to rethink, starting with their daughter’s marriage, their own relationship. Check out the trailer:

fated

starring Danton Mello and Juliana Paesthe feature tells the story of José Pedro de Freitas, known as Arigó (Danton Mello), from Minas Gerais, first medium to embody the spirit of the German physician Dr. Fritz, killed during the First World War. “Predestined” is directed by Gustavo Fernandez, general director of the soap opera “Pantanal”, shown on Rede Globo. The medium Zé Arigó attracted worldwide attention, between the 50’s and 70’s, and received spiritual guidance from Chico Xavier for the exercise of their mediumship. Arigó was the target of criticism, but at the same time, he became a hope for a cure for those who believed in spiritual surgeries. Check out the trailer:

Once Upon a Genius

In Once Upon a Genius, while attending a conference in Istanbul, Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) Meets a “Djinn” (Idris Elba), which in the West is commonly referred to as “Genius”. The creature offers her three wishes in exchange for her freedom, and this presents two problems: first, she doubts that he is real, and second, as a scholar of history and mythology, she knows all the warning stories about wishes that have given her. wrong. The djinn pleads her case by telling fantastical stories from her past, and eventually, she is seduced into making a wish that surprises both of them, which leads to consequences neither of them expected.. The film is directed and scripted by George Millerknown for the movie Mad Max. Check out the trailer:

