‘Stranger Things’: Sadie Sink says she BEGGED to get more space on the series

In season 4 of ‘Stranger Things‘, Max(Sadie Sink) had a much greater prominence than in previous episodes, raising the dramatic charge of the attraction.

After losing his brother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery), the young woman began to face a crisis in her relationship with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), walked away from his friends and was one of the victims of Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell Bower), the great villain of the story.

During an interview for the Fashion Magazine, sink joked that he begged ser creators to give him more space.

“I knew I could deliver more of the character and at the end of each season I just begged them more and more. [aos irmãos Matt e Ross Duffer] to give me more material, because I wanted to prove that I could develop something new.”

And now that the wish has been granted, the audience is quite eager to find out what the character’s fate will be.

In the final episode of the current season, Max was yet another victim of Vecna.

When her mind was trapped in the Upside Down, she ended up having her arms and legs broken, as well as loss of vision and brain death.

Now only a miracle can change the character’s frame.

Remembering that all episodes of ‘Stranger Things‘ are already available on Netflix.

The series was created by Matt Duffer and Ross Dufferwho have already revealed they have a plan to end production on season five.

In a small town, a group of children come across a secret government experiment, which opens the portal to another dimension, called the ‘upside down’. The boys then begin their own investigations, which lead them to an extraordinary mystery involving supernatural forces and a very, very strange little girl.

The cast has Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery.

It is known that the new season of the series Netflix‘Stranger Things‘, has one less episode than Season 3, but fans don’t have to worry as, in terms of length, it’s much longer than Season 3.

In an interview with IGN, the series’ co-creator, Ross Dufferthe 4th season will have “almost the size” from the previous. In turn, the director Shawn Levy confirmed that multiple episodes of season 4 will be longer than some of its films.

“I released two movies in the time we were doing Season 4. We have multiple episodes that are longer than ‘Free Guy’ and ‘The Adam Project’”said Levy.

By the way, the films mentioned by the showrunner has 1h55 and 1h46 respectively. One of these episodes will be the last of the season, which will be over two hours long, according to The Wrap.

Regarding the length of the season, Ross Duffer explained that it gives characters the opportunity to develop and have more screen time: “We talked about this being a very revealing season as there are a lot of things we want to tell the audience and reveal in terms of the Upside Down and what’s really going on here in Hawkins.”.

Remembering that, according to The Wall Street Journal, the company is spending $30 million per episode on season 4 of ‘Stranger Things‘, making it the most expensive TV series in history. I mean, it didn’t come cheap!

