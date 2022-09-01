Taiwan shoots down civilian drone, heightens tensions with China

TAIPÉ – Taiwan shot down a civilian drone that entered its airspace, near an island a few kilometers off the coast of Chinathis Thursday, 1st, increasing fears of a military conflict while taipe resists increasing Chinese intimidation.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense, soldiers stationed on Kinmen – a group of Taiwan-controlled islands just a few kilometers off China’s east coast – shot down the unidentified drone as it entered restricted airspace. The drone crashed into the sea and no wreckage was recovered.

Tensions across the Taiwan Strait have escalated in the weeks following a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei. The official trip infuriated Beijingwhich has long claimed that the self-governing democracy of 24 million people is part of China, although the Chinese Communist Party never actually controlled the territory.

Pilots at a Taiwanese air base in the Penghu Islands. Photograph: Ann Wang/ REUTERS – 08/30/2022

O People’s Liberation Army launched military exercises simulating a blockade of Taiwan after Pelosi’s departure and fired missiles that passed through the island. The Taiwanese military reported an increase in Chinese military aircraft crossing the midpoint of the Taiwan Strait, an informal barrier between countries that had been respected for years.

China also appears to be ramping up what are known as gray zone tactics — coercive actions that do not amount to direct conflict — aimed at testing the Taiwanese military and intimidating citizens. Taiwan authorities reported at least 25 drone incursions in August. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Taiwanese military reported firing warning shots at drones approaching the Taiwanese islands.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said he was “not surprised” to see Chinese drones flying over “Chinese territory”. On Wednesday, Zhao added, “The act of the Taiwan authorities to escalate tensions means nothing.”

Su Tzu-yun, a military analyst at the Institute of National Defense and Security Research in Taiwan, said the increase in the number of drone flights entering Kinmen is part of Chinese psychological warfare.

“On the one hand, it’s propaganda aimed at the Chinese audience, and on the other, it’s a way to defeat the morale of the people in Taiwan,” he said.

In a speech on Tuesday, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen urged the military to respond to China’s intimidation without risking further escalation. Taiwan’s military emphasizes that it follows the principle of “prepare for war but not seek war”, but some fear that escalation may be inevitable.

“I am worried about what the Chinese Communist Party might do next. They can send more drones or order civilian ships to surround our islands and force us to use heavier weapons to react,” said Chieh Chung, assistant professor at the Institute of International Relations and Strategic Studies at Tamkang University.

“This could increase the risks of involving other Chinese ships in the vicinity, which could become an excuse for the Chinese to launch larger military operations against Taiwan,” he said.