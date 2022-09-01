The Best Leonardo DiCaprio Girlfriend Memes for When You’re Feeling Like a 25 Year Old

Leonardo DiCaprio has been acting since he was 5 years old, but it wasn’t until his critically acclaimed performances in 1993 in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and 1995’s Basketball Diaries that he cemented himself as a mainstay in the public eye. And once he achieved commercial success with the giant that was the Titanic, there was nothing to stop Leo from becoming one of the biggest stars in the world. And not only that, but he has become one of the biggest heartthrobs in the world. The ’90s were nothing without excited teenagers taping posters of Leo on their bedroom walls.

Being one of the most enduring Hollywood heartthrobs in the world, Leonardo DiCaprio is aging as God herself intended, but his dating pool hilariously remains the same age. Hmm, we certainly have some thoughts on that. Leo has apparently followed a pattern with his love life, and we’ve unearthed some of the best Twitter memes to poke fun at all the tea.

After Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone split after four years, fans joked that it followed his pattern of not dating anyone over 25.

Believe it or not, Leonardo met his now ex when she was just 10 years old and her ex-stepfather, Al Pacino, introduced them both. We know, kind of scary. Now that she is a 25-year-old woman with a fully developed brain, the couple has officially split after four trips around the sun together.

Whether it’s him dating Gisele Bündchen for five years, starting when she was just 18, or his five-year courtship with Bar Refaeli, which also ended when she hit the Big 25, Leo seems to only date women in their mid-20s. . Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Nina Agdal and the list goes on.

Source: Getty Images

To celebrate Leo and Camila Morrone’s split, the internet had fun posting memes left and right about the age gap pattern.

Here are some of the best.

“The statistics are breathtaking.”

there is no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl at 25, the stats are breathtaking https://t.co/A9czRJo56Q

— no (@zedonarrival) August 30, 2022

We have to commend consistency, if we are honest. Consistency is the key to any successful relationship… right?

It’s for the good of America.

maybe leonardo dicaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it. it didn’t even occur to you

— Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) August 30, 2022

Please, this is a borderline issue, but not enough to stop us from laughing at the absurdity. Where were Leo’s exes when 9/11 happened? They were barely old enough to hold their pacifiers without drooling down a storm.

We love math!

This graphic by Leonardo DiCaprio where he keeps getting older and his girlfriends never get older than 25 lives for free in my head. pic.twitter.com/bHlhw7Evmg

— Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) August 31, 2022

The amount of effort that went into this meme is staggering. Although the graphic itself needs some updating! Camilla made it to the 25 mark before receiving the axe, after all.

Leave the scene sequence vocals of ‘Hannah Montana’.

Leonardo DiCaprio once his girlfriend’s brain finishes developing pic.twitter.com/IdpkZFE3uk

— mrs knightley (@sotrulybeloved) August 30, 2022

Leo knew the time would come, the time when each of his girlfriends would reach the shriveled, decrepit old age of twenty-five.

Bye Girl!

Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends turn 25 pic.twitter.com/4KOiUbIb5U

— Stop Making Up S’V (@DayaJolieME) August 30, 2022

It’s really the Twilight reference for us. How can a clip of Dakota Fanning as Volturi member Jane throwing an immortal baby into a fire be used for so many situations? We don’t know, but we love it.

Sing, Lana.

“will you still love me when i’m not young and beautiful anymore?”leonardo dicaprio: pic.twitter.com/JdXHLMnpCm

— taylor (@lillack) August 30, 2022

While we appreciate the Lana Del Rey reference, we should point out that the rest of the song doesn’t apply. “I know you will, I know you will, I know you will.” Heck, probably none of Leo’s girlfriends felt that kind of trust in their relationships. It’s more like “I know you won’t.”

Ba dum tss!

Titanic turns 25 this year, at which point I assume leonardo dicaprio won’t want to be on it anymore

— Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) August 31, 2022

A sex joke mixed with a Titanic joke is certainly one that deserves to stay afloat.