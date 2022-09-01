The CEO career is lonely. LabX wants to support you on the way

In conversations between CEOs, a recurring pain always emerges as a topic of discussion: who to talk to about the doubts and insecurities that come with the job?

To respond to this demand, Bruno Parodi, a technology entrepreneur, one of the founders of G1 and TechTudo na Globo, founded LabXa kind of club aimed at company founders and people who occupy C-Level positions.

“The CEO career is very lonely,” said Bruno, who is also CEO of LabX. “It’s difficult for you to have a space to discuss your doubts without that typical demand: ‘Are you the CEO of the company and you don’t have this answer?’”

LabX will charge an annual subscription that entitles you to a two-day immersion with other executives, as well as access for a year to a digital platform where members can exchange experiences and connect.

LabX’s first immersion, called “Series A”, will take place at the end of September in Rio de Janeiro.

During the two-day event, members will participate in interactive talks, forums, and an exclusive event at the Oteque restaurant, where they will interact with chef Alberto Landgraf, owner of two Michelin stars.

“Nowadays, you can find everything on YouTube and Google, so the focus here is not content for content’s sake”, says Bruno. “We are betting on formats that favor exchange, and that is why we will have a reduced number of 25 members, who have already accepted the invitation and signed LabX. In some lectures, participants will be able to sit on stage and participate in the panel, giving their vision”.

Another differential: LabX is handpicking the sponsors (as the speakers call it), to bring in people who are “of the same caliber as those in the audience”, explains Bruno. This is an important feature of the event, in order to keep the dialogue between peers at the same level of depth and without disparity in know-how. With this, there is no difference in knowledge between people in the audience and on stage, which becomes a space for sharing between peers.

In the first immersion, 24 sponsors are already confirmed, among them: Teresa Pennahead of Globoplay; Patricia Muratori, head of YouTube in Brazil; the senator Carlos Portinho (rapporteur of the legal framework for startups); Claudia WoodsCEO of WeWork in Latin America; João Pedro Paes LemeCEO of Play9; Igor PugaCMO of Santander; Reinaldo Rabelo, the CEO of Bitcoin Market; and Pedro ThompsonCEO of Alliar.

“It will be an opportunity to go out with a fresh head, with an extremely qualified network and without having to spend two years living abroad, or three weeks a year away from home”, says Bruno.

The idea of ​​the event is to escape the two models that dominate this market.

“On the one hand, there’s that structured content, in which someone shows you what you have to do, in an academic way, but talking about it in a single way, without dialogue,” said Bruno. “On the other hand, there are more reflective, generic initiatives, without the practical inputs on how to use it in real life.”

LabX wants to occupy a space halfway between these two models — positioning itself as a foothold for CEOs to turn to. For that, a proprietary method for immersive dynamics was developed, called LabX Live Loop.

sThere are four moments: big names in the industry telling in detail secrets involving themes, techniques and cases experienced; interactive discussions directly with experts and authorities on current innovation; mentoring and collective collaboration to solve problems and challenges; and contact with the new generation of entrepreneurs and businesses to identify what is coming in the market.

To sign up for LabX, click here.