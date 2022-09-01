The diet nightmare a star had to do for the movie

The Twilight movie saga, which adapts the books written by Stephenie Meyer, is much loved by fans all over the world. Stars like Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart gained more notoriety with the films.

The first film, released in 2008, received mixed reviews but became a huge box office success, grossing over $407 million worldwide.

Subsequently, the franchise expanded, and in all has five films. The last two were divided into two parts, subtitled Breaking Dawn. The saga ended in 2012.

“Student Bella Swan meets Edward Cullen, a handsome but mysterious teenager. Edward is a vampire whose family doesn’t drink blood, and Bella, far from being scared, becomes embroiled in a dangerous romance with her immortal soulmate.

In addition to Pattinson, the new Batman, Lautner and Stewart, the cast also includes Nikki Reed, Anna Kendrick, Ahsley Greene, among other well-known names.

a necessary sacrifice

Taylor Lautner, who played Jacob in the franchise, has a complicated romantic tension with Bella. The big problem is that all of his relatives are werewolves, and Edward, a vampire, is almost always at odds with Jacob.

In an interview with Yahoo, the actor commented that it was a nightmare to carry out the strict diet requested by the production of the first feature film.

He revealed that he was 16 years old at the time, and to keep his role, he had to gain 35 kilos of muscle, in addition to keeping his diet up to date with good nutrition.

“For this little role I played when I was 16, I weighed 140 pounds and had to gain 35 pounds of muscle to keep my role,” said the actor.

Lautner went into some detail on what he ate, and how much he needed to consume. All in all, he had to consume 5,000 calories a day to maintain his weight, and he ate raw sweet potatoes with protein shakes.

“This was an absolute nightmare in the diet compartment: raw sweet potatoes, turkey patties and protein shakes that were essentially just mud. That was difficult. I had to consume at least 5,000 calories a day to maintain the weight I was,” reveals Lautner.

The work was evidently worth it, but the star’s comment states that the experience was not all that positive. He didn’t reveal if he had any help from the studio, but it’s likely he worked with a personal trailer and nutritionist at the time.

Like Lautner, Pattinson detailed his struggles to get in shape in the role of Edward Cullen, although he admitted he was impossible to compete with his co-star.

In Brazil, Twilight movies can be watched on streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Globoplay.