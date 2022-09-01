The first of five Ellie Goulding wedding dresses paid tribute to matchmaker Princess Eugenie – photos

Ellie Goulding took every opportunity to make a change of clothes on her wedding day, swapping her Chloé wedding dress for four other beautiful looks as she celebrated with her husband Caspar Jopling.

The singer, 35, and the art dealer, 30, were married in York Minster on August 31, 2019, before heading to Castle Howard, the mansion where Brideshead Revisited was filmed, for the evening reception. From Ellie’s subtle embroidery on her wedding dress to her choice of photographer and event company, it’s safe to say her big day was inspired by royals like Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne and Kate Middleton.

On their third wedding anniversary, look to Ellie and Caspar’s jaw-dropping nuptials…

Caspar’s godparents were the first to arrive at York Minster, with Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank among them.

The groom, Caspar, looked smart and overjoyed to arrive at York Minster in a tailored Huntsman suit.

The bride arrived in a blue van. Her bridesmaids arrived just seconds before.

She walked into the Cathedral in her tailored long-sleeved Chloé dress, designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi. The white silk double crepe gown was subtly embellished with white glass beads and featured a radzimir silk petticoat, and the intricate design took over 640 hours to build.

Ellie’s delicate silk tulle veil and organza collar were embroidered with the bride and groom’s initials ‘E’ and ‘C’. It took 591 hours for the petites mains to make this creation by hand.

When it came to her main dress for her wedding ceremony, Ellie took a lot of inspiration from royalty – not only did she tell Vogue it was based on elements of Princess Anne and Princess Grace of Monaco’s “timeless” wedding dresses, but her The chosen dress was also hand-embroidered with White Roses of York.

In a subtle nod to her heritage, the emblem of the Royal House of York was also embroidered on the shoulders and back of Princess Eugenie’s second wedding dress when she married Jack Brooksbank in 2018. Perhaps Ellie’s decision to include the flowers was a tribute to royal, who is one of her good friends and was supposedly Ellie and Caspar’s matchmaker.

It’s no surprise, then, that Eugenie made the star-studded guest list alongside her mother Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Beatrice.

Beatrice was spotted with her now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice pulled all the stops as usual, rocking a stunning metallic green dress from the trendy fashion brand, The Vampire’s Wife. The queen’s granddaughter wore her famous red hair down, but complemented with a black sash, a green purse, a gold cuff and elegant black shoes. Her makeup looked as fresh and flawless as ever.

Sarah, Duchess of York, looked amazing in a navy blue dress with lace and a black coat over it. She topped it off with a whimsical monochrome feather fascinator and a pair of mules. The redhead looked very excited as she was photographed arriving, waving to the crowd.

Jack Brooksbank was reunited with his wife Eugenie, who stunned viewers in a long navy purple floral dress dotted with pink and blue flowers and gorgeous gray heels.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrived hand in hand. The singer looked gorgeous in a blue coat and watercolor Olivia Rubin dress.

Sienna Miller was one of the first celebrities invited to arrive wearing an Alessandra Rich dress. She was joined by her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner.

Prince Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas, entered the cathedral accompanied by her now-husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley smiled at the crowds and photographers as they arrived at the star-studded wedding. James looked elegant in a traditional morning suit, while Sofia looked gorgeous in a red and white floral and lace dress.

Joe Wicks and his then-pregnant wife Rosie were among the second group to arrive.

Jimmy Carr and his partner Karoline Copping made a surprise appearance at Ellie and Caspar’s nuptials.

Shortly after exchanging vows, Ellie and her husband Caspar shared their official wedding photo. It was a heartfelt image of them sharing a kiss surrounded by friends and family, and their lovely flower girls and pageboys as they stood in front of the cathedral. The official photo was taken by a favorite royal photographer – Matt Porteous, who previously photographed the Duchess of Cambridge’s ‘Back to Nature’ garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Ellie and Caspar kiss for the first time as husband and wife in front of their adoring crowd that patiently waits outside York Minster.

After the service, guests were transported 15 miles from the cathedral to the luxurious Castle Howard mansion for a festival-themed reception!

The high-profile couple also took inspiration from royalty for the evening’s celebration. They used the same events company that hosted the wedding receptions for Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and even Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

Ellie’s tailored dress wasn’t the first thing on her mind when it came to her wedding day look. She explained to Vogue: “I was very relaxed about the dress at first. I think I was scared and hoping for something really special. I’ve been working closely with my friend and stylist Nathan Klein to select the right shoes and mind-blowing jewelry from Bulgari. In fact, the dresses are so exquisite they really speak for themselves!”

Ellie donned her second dress for her reception, a Stella McCartney silk Cady gown, which featured a diamond detail.

The bride then took to the dance floor in a Ralph & Russo ensemble, consisting of a pearl and silk bodice and an evening skirt.

To party the night away, she then sought out her friend Olivier Rousteing at Balmain. Ellie changed into her dream mini dress, saying, “Olivier made me the funnest dress to dance the night away.”

The Starry Eyed singer strayed from tradition when it came to her fifth outfit, which was a strapless black dress that featured a full skirt and a belt tied around her waist. She wore her hair half up and half down in a pretty braid.

The musician shared a series of photos on Instagram and captioned her post: “My beautiful dark fantasy.” While she appears to be at the castle site, it’s unclear whether she wore the black dress on her big day or for lunch or dinner over the wedding weekend.

