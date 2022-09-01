The grim story of Australia’s ‘gay men’s prison’

Admin 4 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Gary Nunn
  • From BBC News in Sydney

Cooma jail

Credit, The Greatest Menace

photo caption,

Cooma Prison was once used exclusively to arrest gays

Situated in one of Australia’s coldest small towns, Cooma Prison holds a dark secret.

Not only was it reopened in 1957 with the specific aim of housing men imprisoned for “homosexual crimes”, it was also reportedly used for human experiments with the ultimate goal of eradicating homosexuality from society.

Cooma Prison is believed to have been the only known prison of its kind in the world.

Even some of the prison officials say they didn’t know the real reason why gay prisoners were being held there.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Shark skull found on beach is a good sign, says expert

Dozens of baby sharks without heads, tails and fins were found on Stranfontein Beach in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved