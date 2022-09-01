‘The Morning Show’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About the Return of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

The newsroom drama is just beginning. The Morning Show Season 2 ended in November 2021, but fans are already thirsty for more of the Apple TV+ drama — and they’re not the only ones.

“I saw Jen Aniston last night,” Reese Witherspoon told Extra in December 2021. “We were talking about [The Morning Show season 3]. We are very excited and we love working together. It’s just a dream come true. We’ve known each other for a long time, but being able to collaborate on a large scale and really be architects behind the scenes is really nice.”

At the time, the Legally Blonde actress thought it might be a while before the cast came together for season three.

“[Jennifer]is finishing a movie with Adam Sandler so it’s gonna take a minute and then we’re gonna start right away. …Give people what they want,” she said. Witherspoon and Aniston play Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy, respectively, the news anchors at the center of the popular drama.

GqM6mxB9_zhNYySv2_div”>

Aniston, for her part, told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021 that she wasn’t sure she would play Alex again. In Season 2, her character struggled to return to the public eye as she mourned Mitch (played by Steve Carell) and contracting COVID-19.

“It’s so hard to imagine it now,” the Amigos alum said on the way out at the time. “You know when they say that mothers almost have a block [after giving birth]: ‘I could never do that again!’ I’m a little bit in that moment of, ‘I don’t know if I could do this again!’ So let’s see.”

The Emmy winner also expressed her hope that the tone of her story will change in subsequent seasons, saying she would like to see “a lot more levity” in the next issue.

Showrunner Kerry Ehrinin turn, told The Hollywood Reporter that The Morning Show’s possibilities are truly endless.

“You could [go 10 years forward]. You could rewind. It’s such an interesting little universe,” she said in November 2021. “You can really put it anywhere in time, and I think the show’s challenge is to present this big subject. Because, these are real issues. They are not manufactured. They’re taken from all of our lives and they’ve impacted all of us so much, and I think that’s always been the challenge of the show.”

While a release date has yet to be announced, a third season of The Morning Show has been confirmed.

Scroll down to see everything we know so far about Season 3: