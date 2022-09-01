The mystery “Rapariga Selvagem” is the first September premiere in Setúbal – New in Setúbal

Once the holidays are over and all the last festivities are over, it’s time to rest and plan the month of new beginnings. A good suggestion for this is to go to the cinema to relax a little. Another week, another premiere in the seventh art and as usual, every Thursday throughout the year, new features are added to the Cinema City and Cinema Charlot posters.

For this week, at Cinema City Alegro Setúbal, the mystery “Rapariga Selvagem”, by Olivia Newman and “Beast”, by Baltasar Kormákur, a suspense film, will premiere. At Cinema Charlot, the novelties are “Night of Premiere”, by John Cassavetes and the drama, “Libertad”, by Clara Roquet.

Take note of the movies you can watch in Setúbal over the next few days.

Cinema Charlot — Municipal Auditorium

“First Night” by John Cassavetes, also an actor in the drama, with Gena Rowlands and Joan Blondell. It is a drama in which, after a performance, actress Myrtle Gordon witnesses the accidental death of an admirer. Disturbed by what had happened, she indulges in drinking, while at the same time having to play the role of a desperate woman. Sessions: Thursday and Friday at 6 pm.

“Libertad”, by Clara Roquet, with Maria Morera Colomer, Nicolle García and Nora Navas. It is Clara Roquet’s first and award-winning work, premiered in Cannes at Critics’ Week. Libertad, who arrives from Colombia, where she lived with her grandmother, and which gives the film its name, bursts into the life of Nora, the daughter of a bourgeois Catalan family on vacation, for whom her mother worked. Sessions: Monday to Friday, at 9:30 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, at 4:00 pm and 9:30 pm.

Cinema City/Alegro Setúbal

“Wild Girl”, by Olivia Newman, with Ahna O’Reilly and Daisy. A captivating mystery comes to us that is based on the bestselling novel “There, Where the Wind Weeps”. “Wild Girl” tells the story of Kya, a girl, abandoned during her childhood, who finds herself growing to adulthood alone in the dangerous swamps of North Carolina. For years, rumors about the “swamp girl” have haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the cunning and resilient Kya from her community. Sessions: every day at 3:20 pm, 5:55 pm and 9:35 pm in room 4, at 7:25 pm in room 7, and on Saturdays and Sundays at 12:10 am and 11:20 am in room 4.

“Beast”, by Baltasar Kormákur, with Billy Gallagher, Idris Elba, Iyana Halley, Kate Grisley, Leah Jeffries, Mel Jarnson, Robby MacIsaac and Sharlto Copley. A father and his two teenage daughters are hunted by a large rebellious lion with the intention of proving that the jungle has only one predator. Sessions: every day, at 3:30 pm, 5:35 pm and 7:40 pm and at 9:45 pm, in room 9; Friday, at 11:50 pm, in room 9; on Saturdays at 11:50 pm, 11:20 am and 1:25 pm in room 9 and on Sundays at 11:20 am and 1:25 pm in room 9.

“Bullet Train: Bullet Train“, in David Leitch, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock and Zazie Beetz. Five assassins aboard a moving train discover that their missions have something in common. Sessions: every day, at 6:40 pm and 9:30 pm, in room 3, and on Saturdays and Sundays, at 12:10 am, in room 4.

“Curral de Moinas — the People’s Bankers“, in Miguel Cadilhe, with Carla Andrino, Diana Nicolau, João Paulo Rodrigues, Júlia Pinheiro, Pedro Alves, Rui Mendes, Rui Unas and Sofia Ribeiro. Life in Curral de Moinas is shaken when Quim discovers that he had a father, who left him a bank, the prestigious BICO (Banco Internacional de Crédito Oficial). Sessions: every day at 3:40 pm, 6:30 pm and 9:20 pm, in room 5, and on Saturdays and Sundays, at 11:30 am and midnight, in room 5.

“dc league of super pets“, in Jared Stern and Sam Levine, with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Vanessa Bayer. Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. Sessions: every day, at 3:50 pm, in room 3; at 5:35 pm in room 2 and on Saturdays and Sundays at 11:15 am and 1:30 pm in room 3.

“Dragon Ball Superhero“, in Tetsuro Kodama, with Aya Hirano, Aya Hisakawa, Kara Edwards, Kyle Hebert, Miyu Irino, Ryô Horikawa, Toshio Furukawa and Zach Aguilar. The Red Ribbon Army of Goku’s past has returned with two new androids to challenge himself and his friends. Sessions: every day, at 3:25 pm and 5:25 pm, in room 7 (VP); on Saturdays and Sundays at 11:15 am in Room 7 (VP).

“Minimals 2: The Rise of Gru“, in Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val, with Danny Trejo, Dolph Lundgren, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Michelle Yeoh, Pierre Coffin, Steve Carell and Taraji P. Henson. The Minims are a community of countless yellow beings, crazy and endowed with a humor only comparable to their tendency to mischief. The meaning of life for these creatures is to serve a villain. One day, their paths cross with a boy who, despite being barely 12 years old, has what it takes to become the malefactor megalomaniac who will achieve fame in adulthood: Gru the Cursed. Sessions: every day, at 3:45 pm, 5:45 pm and 7:45 pm, in room 6; on Saturdays and Sundays at 11:45 am, 1:45 pm, in room 6.

“nope“, in Jordan Peele, with Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Daniel Kaluuya, Donna Mills, Keke Palmer, Michael Wincott, Steven Yeun, Terry Notary. A blend of horror, sci-fi and western films and the echoes of the history and prehistory of cinema, more precisely the series “The Horse in Motion”, by Eadweard Muybridge, where we see a black jockey on a horse that gallops Emerald Haywood tells us the story of this ancestor, that “man of action” whose name no one knew, and at the same time Peele takes Muybridge for the lesson that a camera can capture what the human eye cannot see, to, suddenly get us thinking about “the question of looking”: where do we look and why. Sessions: every day, at 9:50 pm, in room 7.

“Top Gun: Maverick”, in Joseph Kosinski, with Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller and Val Kilmer. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he should be: flying the limits as a test pilot and avoiding a rise in the ranks that would stop him flying. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun NCOs for a specialized mission, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, son of Maverick’s late friend Lt. Nick Bradshaw. Faced with an uncertain future and confronted with ghosts from the past, Maverick is forced to face his deepest fears. Sessions: every day, at 9:35 pm, in room 6.

“The Vigil: The Evil Alarm Clock“, in Keith Thomas, with Dave Randolph-Mayhem Davis, Dun Laskey, Fred Melamed, Malky Goldman, Menashe Lustig, Moshe Lobel, Nati Rabinowitz and Spencer Zender. A man holds an overnight vigil for a deceased member of the ancient Orthodox Jewish community and finds himself facing a malevolent entity in director and screenwriter Keith Thomas’s electrifying debut. Sessions: every day, at 7:50 pm, in room 2.

“After after promise“, in Castille Landon, with Carter Jenkins, Chance Perdomo, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Jack Bandeira, Josephine Langford, Kiana Madeira, Louise Lombard and Rob Estes. Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple, good girl she was when she first met Hardin — just as he is no longer the cruel, bad-tempered boy she fell so in love with. As a shocking truth about a couple’s families emerges, the two lovers discover they’re not all that different from each other. Sessions: every day at 3:25 pm, 5:30 pm, 7:35 pm and 9:40 pm, in room 8; on Fridays at 11:45 pm, in room 8; Saturdays, at 11:45 pm, 11:15 am, at 1:20 pm, in room 8; on Sundays, at 11:15 am and 1:20 pm, in room 8.

“Paradise Highway — Pursued“, in Anna Gutto, with Cameron Monaghan, Christiane Seidel, Desiree Wood, Frank Grillo, Hala Finley, Juliette Binoche, Morgan Freeman and Veronica Ferres. Sally is a freight driver. When her brother’s life is threatened, she reluctantly agrees to smuggle illicit cargo. Sessions: every day, at 9:40 pm, in room 2, and on Fridays and Saturdays, at 11:55 pm, in room 2.

“Tad the Explorer and the Emerald Tablet“, in Enrique Gato, with Alexandra Jiménez, Anuska Alborg, Berta Cortés, Cecilia Suárez, Luis Posada, Michelle Jenner, Tito Valverde and Óscar Barberán. Tad would love to be recognized by fellow archeologists, but he always ends up getting into trouble. Tad does it all again by inadvertently destroying a rare sarcophagus and unleashing a spell that endangers the lives of his friends. Sessions: every day, at 3:35 pm, in room 2, on Saturdays and Sundays at 11:35 am and 1:35 pm, in room 2.

“The Shadow Agent“, in Mark Williams, with Aidan Quinn, Andrew Shaw, Claire van der Boom, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Liam Neeson, Taylor John Smith, Yael Stone and Zac Lemons. Travis Block is an undercover FBI agent responsible for pulling undercover agents out of dangerous situations, who finds himself embroiled in a lethal conspiracy when an undercover agent starts questioning the people he works for. Sessions: on Saturdays and Sundays, at 1:20 pm, in room 7.