‘The Predator: The Hunt’: Never-before-seen footage highlights indigenous culture in new film; Check out!

O Star+ released beautiful unpublished images of ‘The Predator: The Hunt‘, highlighting the culture of the indigenous tribe of which the protagonist Naru (Amber Midthunder).

The images show the body paintings of the natives, as well as their hunting habits in the middle of an inhospitable forest.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (’10 Cloverfield Street’), the feature debuts the next day august 5th.

Check out the images, along with the trailer:

The story will follow Naru, a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior. Many years ago – in a time before any Europeans invaded their land – the Comanche people had a well-defined society and gender norms. Naru is very close to her younger brother, Taabe, who is being groomed to be a leader. As capable as any young man in the tribe, Naru has always been a teacher and source of inspiration for Taabe. In the Comanche tradition – she’s Patsi – the older sister who helped shape him. Naru is inspiring and has insights that others don’t. Young, she wants to prove herself in the masculine world of her people. When an unknown threat puts everyone in danger, Naru will have to show that she is as capable as any other warrior.

