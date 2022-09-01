TIM Live launches internet plan with HBO Max included; know more

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

We have good news for those who have fiber optic broadband from TIM or for those who may be interested in purchasing the internet plan. That’s because now TIM Live makes HBO Max available to customers. This week, TIM Live’s plans were reformulated.

In short, the Italian operator included a plan with a speed of 1 Gb/s and switched from Netflix subscription to HBO Max in its biggest plan. In addition to other benefits included.

HBO Max takes the place of Netflix in TIM Live’s plans

In short, before, TIM Live’s broadband plans included access to Netflix. But now it has been replaced by HBO Max in the 500 Mb/s and 1 Gb/s plans. However, the operator also has the option without HBO Max, with a small drop in the monthly fee.

Another streaming service that is included in some plans is Paramount+. Alone it costs R$ 19.99 monthly. For those interested in music streaming, there are options for TIM Live plans with Deezer Premium. Signed separately, it costs R$19.90 per month.

Plane speeds and values

See plans and more details below:

download speed upload speed Services included Price 70 Mb/s 35 Mb/s audiobooks;

TIM Virtual Banking;

TIM Games Club BRL 89.50 300 Mb/s 150 Mb/s Babbel;

audiobooks;

TIM Virtual Banking;

TIM Digital Security BRL 98.50 500 Mb/s 250 Mb/s Paramount+;

audiobooks;

TIM Virtual Banking;

TIM Digital Security BRL 107.50 500 Mb/s 250 Mb/s HBO Max;

Deezer;

Paramount+

audiobooks;

TIM Virtual Banking BRL 134.50 1 Gb/s 500 Mb/s Paramount;

Band Sports;

Band News;

TIM Virtual Banking;

TIM Games Club;

audiobooks;

TIM Digital Security BRL 179.99 1 Gb/s 500 Mb/s HBO Max;

Deezer;

Paramount+;

Band Sports;

Band News;

TIM Virtual Banking;

TIM Games Club;

audiobooks;

TIM Digital Security BRL 198.99

The prices listed above are only valid for direct debit. If you choose to pay by bank transfer, the values ​​will be more expensive.



Other points are that TIM Live does not charge any installation or activation fee for the service. And for TIM Black or TIM Controle customers, by subscribing to TIM Live, they earn an additional 4 GB of bonus in their mobile internet franchise. In addition, customers on the 1 Gb/s plan receive a modem that already supports Wi-Fi 6. This is the fastest wireless network standard at the moment.

Is it worth purchasing the plan with HBO Max?

Checking the data in the table above, prices for 500 Mb/s and 1 Gb/s plans change whether or not access to HBO Max is included. For the 500 Mb/s plan, the difference is R$ 27. For the 1 Gb/s plan, the difference is a little lower, only R$ 19.

However, compared to the price of subscription to HBO Max, we see that there is not much difference in subscribing to TIM Live with or without access to streaming. The monthly subscription costs R$ 27.90 in the Multiscreen plan. It’s only 90 cents more expensive than TIM Live’s 500 Mb/s plan with HBO Max.

In addition, to subscribe to the annual HBO Max package, the user pays BRL 239.90, which is BRL 19.90 per month. That is, it is equivalent to subscribing to the 1 Gb/s plan with access to TIM Live’s HBO Max.

Finally, the most advantageous in this case, in terms of savings, is to subscribe to the 500 Mb/s plan without HBO Max. Then you subscribe to the separate annual plan.

