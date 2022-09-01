TOTVS (TOTS3) announces purchase of FEEDZ Tecnologia for BRL 66 million

Totvs (TOTS3) announced that its subsidiary, TOTVS Tecnologia, signed, on August 31, 2022, an agreement for the acquisition, in cash, of shares representing 60% of the capital stock of FEEDZ Tecnologia, for the amount of R$ 66 million.

Additionally, the agreement provides for the acquisition, by TOTVS Tecnologia, during the first half of 2025, of the remaining shares, which represent 40% of the share capital of FEEDZ, whose price will observe, among other factors, the achievement of certain goals and performance of FEEDZ .

FEEDZ is a HR Tech Brazilian company specialized in SaaS solutions for Engagement, Performance and Organizational Climate, with emphasis on OKR (Objectives and Key Results), performance evaluation, feedback, climate surveys and engagement by pulses.

Founded 4 years ago, FEEDZ has more than 1,000 customers and approximately 140 employees. With 3-digit growth in net revenue in the last 2 years, FEEDZ earned, based on the July 2022 result, annualized gross revenue of approximately R$22 million.

With the acquisition, Totvs expands its solutions focused on human experience management (HXM – Human Experience Management), strengthening its portfolio for the Human Resources area, and consolidating itself as one of the leading technology companies to deliver a platform capable of meeting in a digital way and integrated to the needs of customers in the management of the entire employee journey.

In the statement, Totvs emphasizes that solutions aimed at “HXM have been a growing demand from companies, showing growth rates superior to those of the global ERP market”.

