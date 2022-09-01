Touted as DiCaprio’s new affair, Gigi Hadid would break supposed “age limit” for the actor

As soon as the news of the Leonardo DiCaprio and model Camila Morrone splitthis Wednesday (31), and information about a actor’s new novel. The website InTouch Weekly, which specializes in celebrities, points out that the American model Gigi Hadid is the passion of the Hollywood star’s turn. Sources close to DiCaprio told the publication that they stayed a few times over the summer.





“They’ve known each other for several years and are super attracted to each other,” a source told InTouch Weekly. DiCaprio and Hadid would have several friends in common and would be living a more casual relationship, without major commitments.









If the romance is real, Gigi Hadid would be the exception to a rule that the internet saw in the relationships of the “Titanic” actor. Before breaking up with Camila Morrone, who was 25 years old, DiCaprio had a relationship with the Brazilian supermodel. Gisele Bundchenthe Israeli Rafaeli Barthe actress Blake Livelythe american model Erin Heathertonthe german Toni Garrnthe actress Kelly Rohrbach and the danish top Nina Agdal. All were at most 25 years old when, coincidentally, they stopped dating the actor.





Gigi Hadid is 27 years old. She is the mother of little Khai, almost 2 years old, the result of her relationship with Zayn Malikformer member of the British boy band One Direction. Hadid and Malik dated from 2015 to 2019, had a brief break, and got back together in 2020, the year Gigi became pregnant.

