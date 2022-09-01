“Trava Zap” uses messages to block WhatsApp; know how to protect yourself

O Zap lock consists of a message whose main objective is to lock the WhatsApp of the person who received it, but it can also happen to crash the entire mobile device. In general, these are messages that have no meaning, but are composed of several strange characterssuch as emojis or graphic signs.

Commonly, these messages require the user to click to read more, which ends up crashing the application and even closing it automatically on the cell phone. Therefore, what happens is that the software on that platform cannot process the message content.

Although the contents of the messages vary, the goal is always to crash the recipient’s application. In some cases, it is possible to receive a list of contact cards, whose names are composed of characters that are difficult to process.

How to protect yourself from Trava Zap?

First, it is essential keep whatsapp updated to prevent the application from working properly. So, go to your app store, either the Apple Store or the Play Store, to make sure you are using the latest version.

Also, if you receive a Trava Zap, immediately block the user’s contact through WhatsApp Web, as this is the company’s top recommendation.

Users can also change privacy to not be added to groups, so only your contacts can add you to new chats.

If the application continues to crash, it is possible to uninstall it and reinstall it later, backing up the messages. If you get excessive notifications from a user, don’t open the conversation right away.

Delete the texts before reading what was sent, so the application cache will be cleared, without system overload.