Ubisoft launches mobile battle royale game without much fanfare and for free

Ubisoft decided to jump on the bandwagon of battle royale games, and launched Wild Arena Survivors. At first, it’s not very different from several other titles we know, with the characters landing on an island and arming themselves so they can fight each other until the last survivor is the winner.

One of the differences is that the camera of this mobile game is not in first or third person, something common in other games. In this case, Wild Arena is an isometric game, which means that the player has a bird’s eye view of their character and the setting they are controlling. The graphic is no longer realistic and somewhat reminiscent of Fortnite.