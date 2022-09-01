UN nuclear agency arrives at the Zaporizhzhia plant | Ukraine and Russia

An inspection mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, occupied by Russian troops.

The convoy, made up of nearly 20 vehicles, half of which bear the inscription “UN” (United Nations), and an ambulance, settled in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday afternoon, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

The plant, however, is located in the nearby town of Enerhodar.

IAEA director Rafael Grossi said his delegation was seeking to “avoid a nuclear accident” at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, leaving the hotel to head to the Zaporizhzhia plant — Photo: Anna Voitenko/REUTERS

“It is a mission that aims to prevent a nuclear accident and preserve this important nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe,” Grossi told reporters in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

This nuclear power plant is on the front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces, who are exchanging accusations over the bombings. This means that UN agency inspectors must cross the front line with security guarantees on both sides.

The nuclear plant has been under the control of Russia since March, which Kiev said had mobilized hundreds of soldiers and stored ammunition at its facilities.

Although the city is a two-hour drive from the plant, the war makes it difficult to calculate how long it will take for equipment to reach the site.

See explosion at Enerhodar near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday accused Russia of bombing Enerhodar, a town opposite the plant, which before the war had 50,000 inhabitants.

“The situation with these provocations is dangerous,” Evhen Yevtushenko, head of the Nikopol government located across the Dnieper River, told Telegram.

Ukraine has asked Russia to stop bombing on the way to the nuclear plant.

“Russian occupation troops must stop firing at the corridors used by the IAEA delegation and not hamper their activities at the plant,” Ukrainian diplomat spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

“Extremely Menacing”

Photo shows reactor number 2 at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine, the largest in Europe — Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

The UN verification body mission will spend “a few days” there and report its findings when it returns to its headquarters in Vienna.

Ukraine initially feared that an IAEA visit to Zaporizhzhia would legitimize Russian occupation of the site, but later supported the mission if the team left the territory under its control.

In his usual evening speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced on Tuesday that Russia continues with “its provocations” in the areas where the mission must pass to reach the plant.

“I hope the IAEA team can get started,” said Zelensky, who met with Grossi and called the situation “extremely threatening.”

Meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Kiev — Photo: Ukrainian Presidency Press Office/Reproduction via REUTERS

The visit coincides with an increase in fighting in the nearby Kherson region in the south and in the Donbass mining basin in the east of the country.

Faced with the prolongation of the conflict, the defense ministers of the European Union, who met yesterday in Prague, began to plan a training program for Ukrainian soldiers.

“There are many initiatives, but the needs are huge,” said EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell, waiting for a “general and global political agreement” on the matter.

A Russian soldier guards the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Aug. 4, 2022. — Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/ Reuters

Even more complicated is the consensus on the proposal to ban Russian travelers from entering the territory of the European Union, which should be discussed by foreign ministers this Wednesday in Prague.

Russia is putting pressure on the bloc, reducing its gas exports to the rest of the continent, which has seen electricity prices soar.

This Wednesday, it again suspended gas supply through the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which connects with Germany, due to some maintenance work at a compression station in Russian territory.

The IAEA’s monitoring mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could be “shorter than planned”, a Ukrainian source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

“The mission may be shorter than planned,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

