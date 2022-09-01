Understand how to save cell phone data with quick trick

Companies that offer connection services for mobile devices, limit access according to subscription or package. Therefore, it is possible that you lose the signal in the middle of an important task. This occurs when spending is not being well managed, causing applications to excessively consume 4G and 5G networks.

Solving various problems

When configuring your phone to save data usage, the battery will definitely take longer to run out. This process happens due to notifications, which also require the system, causing the device to download quickly. apps Streaming and social networking are among the applications that use a large percentage of the total load.

Here’s a tip to save data

android system

Step 1: Go to your cell phone’s ”Settings” and click on the ”Network and Internet” section.

2nd Step: select the option ”Mobile Network”.

Step 3: On the dashboard, observe which apps consume the most mobile data, restricting those that commit these expenses.



iOS system

1st Step: access the ”Settings Menu” and click on the ”Network and Internet” section.

2nd Step: select the option ”Data Savings”.

3rd Step: to finish, activate the function of ”Use the Resource of Data Saving”, by dragging the button.

Remember notifications

In the case of social networks, apps may no longer receive background message notifications and app reactions. See what your need is and if you need to, leave mobile data turned off while you’re not using it. When you get home, always plug in the smartphone to a Wi-Fi network, turning off the contracted network.



By using this tool, you start renewing service contracts less and less, saving a lot.

