Vasco 2 x 1 Guarani for the 27th round of Serie B

After two consecutive defeats away from home, Vasco returned to the São Januário stadium today (31), in the 27th round of Série B do Brasileiro, and managed to rehabilitate himself. The team was superior on the field and built a 2-1 victory over Guarani without suffering much.

With the triumph, Cruz-Maltino regains the four-point advantage over Londrina, the first club outside the G4, and still surpasses Grêmio, reaching third place with 45 points. Bugre, on the other hand, is the runner-up in the competition, with 26 points.

Dominant, Vasco opened the scoring in the first half after the penalty converted by Nenê, in the 19th minute. The game dropped in performance until the break, but it resumed with everything in the second half. Eguinaldo extended the score with less than a minute and Anderson Conceição, against, did for the visitors.

Who did well: Eguinaldo unbalances

A surprise in the lineup, the 18-year-old made a difference in attack in his first appearance as a starter. Bold, he looked for dribbles, confused the marking and took advantage in most of the moves. He left his goal and even gave the beautiful pass to Alex Teixeira, who suffered the penalty. Exhausted, he left the field at 36′ of the second half.

Who was bad: Anderson Conceição

The phase of Vasco’s defense is not the best in the last three rounds. Boza missed badly and conceded a goal to CSA, Quintero scored against Bahia and, now, it was Anderson Conceição’s turn to send against his own patrimony. The defender made a wrong move to clear the ball in the corner and reignited the momentum of the visitors.

Vasco’s role: Changes work

Faced with a close opponent, coach Emílio Faro entered with Marlon Gomes in the middle and Eguinaldo in the attack. Andrey also became looser and helped to find spaces in the defence. The goal before 20 minutes also gave the team security. The main players felt too much fatigue in the final stage and the changes made by the coach were unable to maintain the team’s standard.

Guarani performance: Little aggression

From the start, Bugre made it clear that his proposal would be to defend. The team, however, could not make it difficult for the opponent to produce. After he left behind, he improved a little and went out more to attack. However, he needed the opposing defender to reduce the advantage.

insistence pays off

Nenê opens the scoring for Vasco against Guarani, for Série B Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

The Hill Giant completely dominated the Paulistas at the beginning of the clash. The superiority was reflected in a penalty in the 17′, after Eguinaldo rolled to Alex Teixeira, who was brought down by Derlan. On the beat, Nenê sent the right corner, loud and strong. Kozlinski still managed to touch, but the ball only landed in the back of the net.

In the only counterattack, Nenê loses face to face

Bugre was balancing the duel and had its best opportunity in the 43′, when Yuri Tanque headed in the corner and Thiago Rodrigues had to stretch himself to send it through the back line.

The corner kick, however, was bad and gave a beautiful counterattack with numerical superiority for the home team. Alex Teixeira passed to Eguinaldo, who advanced and rolled to Nenê, alone. The midfielder advanced with the ball and hit a cross on the goalkeeper’s exit, but took a lot of the goal and sent it out.

Vasco returns from the break with goals: a lightning strike and another against

In the first attack of the final stage, Marlon passes Andrey, who risks. Kozlinski rebounded in the area and Eguinaldo was faster than the marking to extend the advantage.

The goal, which could give Vasco peace of mind, quickly lost that effect. Jamerson took a corner, and Anderson Conceição completely missed the header, scoring against at 6′.

Changes crash game

The nine exchanges (five from Guarani and four from Vasco) made between the 10th and 36th minutes of the second half took away any fluidity from the confrontation. The best chances in this period came in the head of João Victor, in the 29′, and in the sprint of Eguinaldo, in the 34′.

Fábio Gomes, the last change made by Vasco, had a great chance in the 37′, but, in front of the goal, he hit badly and Kozlinski avoided it. At 43 ‘, he took too much and hit the right of the goal.

iron Maiden in Sao Januario

Janick Gers (with cap), Iron Maiden guitarist, watches the game between Vasco and Guarani for Série B Image: Reproduction / SportTV

Janick Gers, one of the three guitarists of the Iron Maiden band, was at São Januário to accompany the duel. The British group played a show in Ribeirão Preto yesterday (30th) and is in Rio de Janeiro to play on Friday (2nd), at Rock in Rio.

new eye owners

An entourage from 777 Partners was also at the stadium. Josh Wander, founding partner of the American company, came to Brazil to finalize the transition from SAF, something that should be done later this week.

Josh Wander, executed by Partners’ 777, in Vasco’s game against Guarani, for Série B Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

next games

The two teams return to the field this Saturday (3), at 16:30, for the 28th round of the Series B. Vasco visits Brusque and Guarani receives Sampaio Corrêa.

DATASHEET:

VASCO 2 x 1 GUARANI

Competition: Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – 27th round

Date: July 31, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Place: São Januário Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Arbitration: José Eduardo Calza (RS) and Luiza Naujorks Reis (RS)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Yellow cards: Andrey, Léo Matos (VAS), João Victor (GUA)

Public: 19,368 gifts

goals: Baby, at 19’/1st Q (VAS); Eguinaldoon the 1st/2nd Q (VAS); Anderson Conceição, against, at 6’/2nd Q (GUA).

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos and Marlon Gomes (Figueiredo); Nenê (Palacios), Eguinaldo (Fábio Gomes) and Alex Teixeira (Gabriel Pec). Technician: Emilio Faro.

GUARANI: Kozlinski; Ivan Alvariño, João Victor, Derlan and Jamerson (Mayk); Leandro Vilela, Madison (Eduardo Person), Isaque (Bruno José) and Giovanni Augusto; Edson (Júlio César) and Yuri (Bruno Miranda). Technician: Mozart.