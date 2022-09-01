Vasco beats Guarani and increases distance in the G4 of Série B of the Brasileirão







Nene scored the first goal of Vasco’s triumph over Guarani, in São Januário (Daniel RAMALHO/VASCO) Photo: Launch!

Under the eyes of 777 Partners executives, the Vasco beat Guarani 2-1, in São Januário, for Série B. Nene and Eguinaldo scored the goals of the hosts, while Anderson Conceição (own) scored for the São Paulo team. With the triumph, Cruz-Maltino has 45 points, increased the distance to Londrina and took the third position. The Bugre, in turn, follows the Z4 with just 26.

In the next round, Gigante da Colina will meet Brusque, Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at Augusto Bauer, in Santa Catarina. On the same day and time, the team from Campinas will receive Sampaio Corrêa, at Brinco de Ouro. Both matches will be valid for the 28th round of Série B of the Brasileirão.

CROSS-MALTINUM IMPECT

With more volume and offensive impetus, Vasco started the match by pressing the opponent. The Carioca team bet on forcing the error in Guarani’s ball exit to take danger at speed. On the first chance, Alex Teixeira made a good move on the right and crossed for Eguinaldo to head over.

UNDER THE BATTLE OF SHIRT 10

After a mistake by Bugre, Cruz-Maltino made a quick counterattack. With a good exchange of passes, Eguinaldo found Alex Teixeira in the area. The forward was brought down by Derlan in the area, and the referee awarded a penalty. In the charge, Nene hit, with category, and opened the score for the crowd’s party.

BUGGER FEARS

At a disadvantage on the scoreboard, Guarani had two chances in the first half. In the first, Edson Carioca went up, dribbled two opponents and risked from outside the area. The ball passed close, to the left of Thiago Rodrigues. Jamerson took a corner in the area, and Yuyri headed alone for a great save by the cross-Maltino archer.

Then, the hosts had the opportunity to extend the score in another quick counterattack. However, Nene came face to face with the bugrino goalkeeper, but he finished wide.

GOLDEN BOY

Right after the break, Cruz-Maltino managed to extend the score with less than a minute. Marlon Gomes played for Andrey Santos, who started and finished. Kozlinski spread, but the ball was left for Eguinaldo to swell the net.

AGAINST GOAL

Following Vasco’s second goal, Guarani scored. At the beginning of the move, Isaque headed in the corner and forced Thiago Rodrigues to make a great save. In the next move, Jamerson took a closed corner, and Anderson Conceição headed against his own equity.

EGUINALDO IN THEM

In a corner kick, Jamerson took danger again and put it on João Victor’s head. The ball went over, with a lot of danger. Highlight of the match, Eguinaldo shot over three opponents and hit placed, scaring the goal of the Campinas team.

DANGEROUS CENTER FORWARD

Tired, Eguinaldo was replaced by Emílio Faro and replaced by Fábio Gomes. The striker started well and had two chances to score the third. Andrey played for shirt 97, who kicked for a great save by Kozlinski. In another good moment, he finished first to the right of the alviverde goal.

PRESSURE AT THE END

In the end, Léo Matos made an unnecessary foul near the area. In the charge, Giovanni Augusto hit hard, but Vasco’s defense removed the danger. The hosts supported the pressure of Guarani and won the three points for the party at Colina Histórica.

DATASHEET

VASCO 2X1 GUARANI

Date and time: 08/31/2022, Sunday, at 19:00

Place: Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Jose Eduardo Calza (RS) and Luiza Naujorks Reis (RS)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Yellow Cards: Andrey Santos and Léo Matos (VAS) / João Victor (GUA)

goals: Nene (19’/1T) (1-0) / Eguinaldo (1’/2T) (2-0) / Anderson Conceição (against) (6’/2T) (2-1)

VASCO (Coach: Emílio Faro)

Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos and Marlon Gomes (Figueiredo 14’/2T); Nene (Palacios 24’/2T), Alex Teixeira (Gabriel Pec 24’/2T) and Eguinaldo (Fábio Gomes 36’/2T)

GUARANI (Coach: Mozart)

Kozlinski; Ivan Alvariño, João Victor, Derlan and Jamerson (Mayk 30’/2T); Leandro Vilela, Madison (Eduardo Person 10’/2T), Giovanni Augusto, Isaque (Bruno José 18’/2T); Edson Carioca (Júlio César 10’/2T) and Yuri Tanque (Bruno Miranda 30’/2T).