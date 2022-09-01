After two straight defeats, the pressure on Vasco increased. The team entered the field today (31) to face Guarani with just one point ahead of Londrina, fifth place and first outside the zone of access to the elite of the Brasileirão. But the 2-1 triumph, which puts Cruz-Maltino in third place, with 45 points, after the 27th round of Serie B, made Emílio Faro appreciate the manhood of the squad he has in his hands.

“I heard a speech a while ago that Vasco is for the strong. A team that comes from two bad results and is contested… It’s very strong, it’s prepared for the size of Vasco in the Series that it is, will give the answer. That’s the message I have for the fans, it’s a team of men, committed to access. It’s a work that started in December, with Zé Ricardo, after Maurício and today I’m ahead. deserves the Serie A. We showed that our dominance is very strong and will continue to be. We will seek outside to bring greater comfort, a state of relief”, he declared.

This game was Faro’s seventh straight ahead of the team. Still interim, he showed at the press conference that this factor is just a detail at the moment.

“As an employee of Vasco, I’m the coach. I’m in charge. I’m an employee and coach of Vasco. What matters is what we’re going to do. In our domain, we’re in charge. The look of the athletes gives us confidence. We came, we won and we went from fourth to third. We advanced, regardless of what happened”, he declared.

“My feeling is that I’m executing what I have in my contract. Today, I’m Vasco’s coach”, he reinforced after the press conference.

Check out the other excerpts from the press conference

Another goal from the dead ball

We have a survey and Vasco is the eighth who conceded the most goals from set pieces. We are making this adjustment. Surely, with commitment, we will stop this situation. At the same time, we also do it, we are the third team that does the most. Today the wind was blowing hard. We suffered a little in the second half and enjoyed it in the first.

Marlon’s departure

The same will of the fan is ours, to keep those who are giving a positive answer. Marlon comes from an injury, he played a short period and today he had more playing time. It’s a process. If he plays the full 90 minutes, we could create the problem of not having him in the next game. We have the support of professionals who are by our side. He left because he couldn’t take the match anymore.

Eguinaldo’s performance

He is released from the under-20 selection and goes to Brusque, the direction got the release. We brought him to our stadium, where he knows how to play, with a favorable situation. But we have to be calm, he is a young man who will give Vasco a lot of joy’

Entrees from Pec and Figueiredo

I made a statement in the last interview that I have players who are already with acquired behaviors from the beginning of the process. Pec and Figueiredo give me what I need to solve a problem, they make up [a defesa] as they appear in the attack. We needed to be more effective in transitions to have a smoother game

next games

The degree of difficulty is the same for everyone. Against a Z4 team at home, a G4 team in crisis… Everyone has a very high degree of difficulty. We will have a great degree against Brusque, but I’m sure we will bring a good result from there.

Alex centered

Eguinaldo is a 9, who is easy to play on the side of the field. We brought Alex there, because Guarani’s right-back is a defender and he wouldn’t need to compose there so much. In this situation, we put him on the side to approach the attack. And in that approach came the penalty, which resulted in the first goal.