Vegetarian for 28 years, Ellen Jabour defends animal rights: “I became aware of evil” – Who

Ellen Jabour has been a vegetarian for 28 years (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Ellen Jabour, 44, understood in her teens how the meat industry works and decided to become a vegetarian. Now, the model and presenter is the godmother of an animal protection institution and teaches her recipes to about 150,000 people on Instagram.

“I was 15 to 16 years old. One day, I became aware of the evil of what happens in the food industry. I wanted people to respect the rights of animals more, for them to live longer and for the whole story to be more humanized. I no longer wanted to participate in the cruelty and cut all meat,” she recalls.

Ellen is enthusiastic about exact subjects from an early age and dreamed of studying Astronomy, Genetic Engineering, Medicine or Veterinary. Her willingness to science also helped her at the time to study more about the new way of life.

“As I became a vegetarian a long time ago and didn’t even have the internet, I read a lot about nutrition, which has to do with biology and the nature of the body. I thought about studying this, but in Brazil and many other places the course still didn’t include vegetarianism, so I would have to learn everything with meat. I saw that this college would not make sense to me”, he explains.

Despite the desire to be a scientist, he saw in the job proposals as a model a way to achieve his financial independence more quickly. After building a solid career, she defends her ideals by signing contracts.

“I’m super judicious. Thank God I can afford to choose the products I want to work with. As I have been in the market for a while, I already identify with many brands in relation to our principles, which are taking care of our health, the planet and respecting animals”, she says.