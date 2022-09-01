Video cards are being sold in Brazil below cost, warns manufacturer

Aggressive price-cutting actions practiced in the international market must always be faced with a good dose of skepticism when we move the reality to the Brazilian market.

in the middle of this monthinformation emerged that both the NVIDIA as for OMG will continue to cut the cost of current generation video cards. Numerous factors are at play. From the process of opening the door to a new generation to even changing the consumption pattern, in which less people are spending on video cards.

Unfortunately, considerable price changes, looking at the outside market, do not always reflect in similar proportions when we talk about Brazil. According to an article by adrenalinethe situation behind the scenes between video card manufacturers as well as distributors is chaotic

The article cites the position of the well-known overclocker, leader of the TecLab and representative of GALAX in Latin America, Ronado Buassali. He states that, currently, some video cards in Brazil are being sold to the end user below cost price. And that’s not all. Based on testimonies from other industry representatives heard by the publication, the consensus is that the “rock bottom”, in terms of price cuts for some models. It is very likely that this acceleration in the reduction of video card prices, which is gaining traction in the foreign market, will not be confirmed here.

“The scenario is unfavorable at all ends of the chain. Importers and distributors who bring large quantities and have greater losses, to small stores, which at the “tip of the iceberg” have no room for error or any type of subsidy and need to sell their sales to survive”emphasizes the matter.

One of the solutions that has gained strength to try to minimize the problems is the rebound. A kind of contribution that the manufacturer guarantees to the distributor, through credit on top of the installments that will expire with a discount on the final value, or even in credit for future purchases. This contribution helps in the repositioning of prices in two scenarios: low sales or an excess of units of the product in stock.

The global video card market is not going through an encouraging moment either. According to sources heard by DigiTimesthe prediction is that the global GPU shipments are down 50% this year. NVIDIA’s fiscal second quarter balance sheet data also captures the current momentum. 44% retraction in the gaming segmentwhich includes cards aimed at the gaming market.

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of NVIDIA, has been pounding on the macroeconomic headwind“, caused by strong inflation in several important markets, recession and an obvious change, due to the unfavorable moment, in the pattern of behavior: fewer people are buying luxury products, which is the case of the video card.

Consulting company details Jon Peddie Research (JPR) reveal that NVIDIA GPU shipments have been reduced by 25.7% in the second quarter of 2022, while AMD posted a retraction of 7.6%. This movement caused NVIDIA to register a 3.5% drop in its market share. AMD lost 1.1%. compared to the previous quarter.