Vítor Pereira and Luis Castro will discuss foreign technicians in Brazil at a CBF event | football

Vítor Pereira, coach of Corinthians, will be one of the attractions of Brasil Futebol Expo, an event organized by the CBF, which will take place between Sunday and Thursday at the Pro Magno Centro de Eventos, in São Paulo.
The Portuguese will discuss the role and challenges of foreign coaches in Brazil with compatriot Luís Castro, who commands Botafogo.
The panel with Vítor Pereira and Luís Castro will be on Monday, at 5 pm.
On the other days there will be lectures and discussions involving managers, coaches and former athletes. Influencers, such as Glova de Pedreiro, will also be present.
There are more than 60 panels. Check out some of the attractions:
- “Foreign coaches in Brazilian football”, on the 5th, at 5 pm, with Vítor Pereira and Luís Castro.
- “Women’s Football Tactics”, on the 6th, at 1 pm, with Arthur Elias, coach of the women’s team
- “Speak, president!”, on the 6th, at 1 pm, with Andrés Sanchez, Andres Rueda, Julio Casares and Thiago Scuro (RB BRagantino)
- “The role of marketing in football”, on the 5th, at 5 pm, with Jose Colagrossi – Superintendent of Marketing, Communication and Innovation at Corinthians
- “How to manage women’s football”, on the 7th, at 1 pm, with Cris Gambaré, director of women’s football at Corinthians
- “Challenges for the development of Young Talents in Brazil”, on the 8th, at 1 pm, with Guilherme Dalla Déa, coach of Corinthians Sub-17
Vítor Pereira has been in charge of Corinthians for six months — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
The organization of the event expects to receive around 5 thousand people a day at Brasil Futebol Expo.
To visit the event, it is necessary to register on the event’s website and bring, on the chosen day, 1 kg of non-perishable food. Tickets for panels (already sold out) and courses are sold separately.
There will be free chats with former athletes. Are they:
- Ronaldo Giovanelli and Zetti, on the 5th, at 7pm
- Marcelinho Carioca, on the 6th, at 3 pm
Luís Castro in Botafogo x Flamengo — Photo: André Durão
As entertainment, the event will offer a VAR simulator, gamer arena, championships on futsal, Society and footvolley courts.
