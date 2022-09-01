Vivo operator restores internet and cell phone service in São Luís



SÃO LUÍS – After hours without signal, data and voice services from operator Vivo were normalized in São Luís on Wednesday night (31). The company’s towers were inoperative in the city this afternoon and evening.

Customers of the operator Vivo in the capital of Maranhão started reporting problems mid-afternoon on Wednesday. There was no mobile internet signal and it was not possible to use the operator’s data and voice services.

In a note sent to Imirante.com, Vivo informed that the services were normalized. The operator also reported that the services were recovered after prompt action by the company’s technical teams.

Vivo informs that services are normalized in São Luís. Some of the company’s customers in the city may have had difficulty using voice and data services early this Wednesday night, 31, caused by fiber breaks, which were recovered after prompt action by the company’s technical teams.

Data and voice services also had failures on August 3 and 9, in São Luís, and were only normalized during the night period. The company’s towers were inoperative in the city in the afternoon.

Notification of Procon-MA

The Institute for the Promotion and Defense of Citizens and Consumers of Maranhão (Procon-MA) notified the telephone company Vivo on August 10th. On Tuesday (9), the operator Vivo was hours without signal, reason for revolt and complaint of many consumers.

According to the note released by Procon-MA, in addition to providing clarification on failures in the provision of services reported by consumers, the operator must inform the measures taken to correct problems and deductions of values ​​for the period in which the signal was not available.

