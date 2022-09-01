Voters who do not hand over their cell phones to the polling station will not be able to vote.

Voters who do not deliver their cell phones to the polling station will not be able to vote, says TSE. Photo: Nelson Junior/ASICS/TSE/Dedoc

Voters who do not hand over their cell phones to the polling station at the polling station will not be able to vote. The rule was approved by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) this Thursday, 1st, along with other resolutions on the use of weapons and telephone devices at polling places. The device must be turned off at the moment, according to the determination of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The information is from Estadão.

The determination was unanimously approved the text of the resolution. Moraes said that the Court, “in the exercise of its regulatory power as a police force, will adopt all necessary measures” to ensure compliance with the rules. Polling officers may summon the public security forces if the voter refuses to comply with the rule. Section judges may order metal detectors in case of risk.

Last week, the Court had already agreed with the veto. Among the arguments, the possibility of the voter being coerced into recording the vote, showing incorrect numbers at the time of voting and recordings about vote buying are major concerns.

Moraes recalled similar episodes that occurred in 2018 and 2020, when voters typed non-existent numbers to accuse ballot box errors and electoral fraud.

Unlike the flexibility given earlier, where voters could carry the device in their pocket, the rule seeks to prevent greater crimes. “We realized that this is not satisfactory, since the clerk cannot enter the booth, which is unavoidable, to see if the person turned on the cell phone or not”, declared the minister.

Last Tuesday (30), the TSE plenary approved restrictions on carrying weapons on election days this year. By the decision, the carrying of firearms will be prohibited in the polling stations and in the perimeter of 100 meters in the 48 hours before the election and in the 24 hours after. The exception to this delimitation will be made to the security forces that are working.

