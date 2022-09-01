Voters who refuse to hand over cell phones to polling stations will be prevented from voting, says TSE | Elections 2022

The plenary had already confirmed that cell phones are prohibited in the voting booth and the carrying of weapons in polling places. Now, the Court has approved the changes in the resolution that regulates the rules for the election, with details about the prohibitions.

In the voting booth, voters are prohibited from carrying:

cell phone device

Camera

camcorders

radio communication equipment

any instrument that may compromise the secrecy of the vote, even if disconnected

TSE determines that voter must deliver cell phone to polling station at polling time

In order for the voter to go to the voting booth, the mentioned devices must be turned off and delivered to the polling station, together with an identity document presented.

The receiving table must be responsible for retaining and guarding the equipment. Once the vote is concluded, she will return the document and the devices.

The polling station will ask the voter, before entering the booth, about the possession of a cell phone device, camera, camcorder and radio communication equipment or any instrument that may compromise the secrecy of the vote in order to have these devices delivered to them.

If delivery is refused:

the voter will not be allowed to vote

the presidency of the receiving table will record in the minutes the details of what happened

the police force will be called to adopt the necessary measures, without prejudice to communication to the judge or the electoral court.

At polling stations and where necessary, at the request of the electoral judge, portable metal detectors may be used to prevent the use of electronic equipment in the voting booth.

The operational costs for the measures will be borne by the Regional Electoral Courts (TREs), which may make efforts to enter into a cooperation agreement with the state and federal courts, without prejudice to other entities that may cooperate with the execution of the measures.

The ban, according to regulations approved by the TSE, it even applies to civilians who carry weapons, even if they hold a state license or license.

Anyone who fails to comply with the determination will be subject to arrest in flagrante delicto for illegal possession of a weapon.without prejudice to the corresponding electoral crime.

TSE restricts the carrying of weapons in polling places in the two rounds of the election

The regulation also provides that the Armed Forces:

it will be kept 100 meters away from the polling station;

will not be able to approach the polling place and enter without a court order or the president of the polling station in the 48 hours before the election and in the 24 hours after it, except in penal establishments and in juvenile detention units, respecting the confidentiality of vote.

The wording provided above does not apply to members of the security forces in services with the Electoral Justice and when authorized or summoned by the competent electoral authority.

Public security officers who are in general policing activities on election day are allowed to carry a firearm in the polling station when they go to vote.

The courts and electoral judges, within the scope of their respective constituencies, may ask the TSE presidency to extend the fence to places that need the same protection.