Wanderlei Silva announces retirement and provokes Vitor Belfort: ‘I don’t want to catch an old man’ | Sport



Wanderlei Silva opened the doors to boxing after announcing his retirement from MMA – Press Release / UFC

Published 08/31/2022 18:18

Wanderlei Silva is officially retired from Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) competitions. At the age of 46, however, the Brazilian is starting to see other possibilities and is looking forward to a return to boxing. Still on the subject, ‘Wand’ provoked Vitor Belfort, one of his biggest rivals.

In an interview with the podcast “Trocação Franca”, Cachorro Louco confirmed that he can return to the world of fighting through boxing. However, Wand pondered that he would only return if he faced an “important name”.

“It’s very interesting to follow the new boxing events. I think it would be very interesting to fight in boxing. Just boxing, I’ve never fought and I have good boxing. I’ve trained with very good guys, so I’d really like to do a fight, yes, in a good event. Against a big name, it could be. I wanted to get a guy in boxing, because I like to test myself”, he said.

In addition, Wanderlei Silva took advantage of the matter to poke Vitor Belort. Recently, the Brazilian faced Evander Holyfield, who is 59 years old, and the event was criticized by Wand. A fight between the compatriots has been speculated for more than 20 years.

“I wanted to get a good guy, a former world champion. It would be very interesting. But I don’t want to get an ‘old man’ like a ‘friend of ours’ (Vitor Belfort), who got an almost ’70 year old’. younger guy, right? Hitting guys fast, that’s something for another type of fighter. I don’t. I want to get a good guy”, he concluded.

Wanderlei Silva leaves MMA as one of the sport’s greatest legends. In all, the Brazilian fought 50 fights, won 34, lost 15 and drew one. He hasn’t played since 2018, when he was knocked out by arch-rival Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.