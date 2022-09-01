Watch the teaser trailer for the movie with Hugh Jackman – Geek Journey

Months after its development was announced, and with its release already set for November 11, the film The Son has now gained news. And among them, the most recent involves the release of its first trailer.

The film’s teaser features Hugh Jackman as a father trying to mend his relationship with his teenage son, who is apparently still struggling with the aftermath of his parents’ divorce – especially when it seems his father has completely changed with a new wife and baby.

Watch the video:

About the movie The Son

The film revolves around Peter, whose hectic life with new partner Beth and their baby is ruined when his ex-wife Kate shows up with their teenage son, Nicholas. The young man is distraught, distant and angry, missing school for months.

Peter strives to be a better father, looking to help his son through those intimate, instinctual moments of family happiness. But the weight of Nicholas’ condition sets the family on a dangerous course.

The Son is directed by Florian Zeller from a screenplay he co-wrote with Oscar winner Christopher Hampton. The original play premiered in London in 2019 and, like its previous plays, received rave reviews. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins and Zen McGrath.

The adaptation will be produced by Iain Canning and Emile Shermanby See-Saw, along with Christophe Spadonewho is meeting with Zeller after The father last year. The producers are Joanna Laurie and Christophe Spadone.

The Son will be released on November 11 in the US.