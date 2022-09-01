What All of Selena Gomez’s Exes Said About Her

Selena Gomez’s last relationship with Justin Bieber in 2018 was her last publicly known relationship. The two reportedly broke up in March 2018, with Bieber proposing to Hailey Baldwin in July 2018. With such a quick turnaround, the public began to turn against the pop star, and he took to Instagram to do some musings in September 2018. 2019. I started using very hard drugs at 19 and abused all my relationships. I was resentful, disrespectful to women and angry,” he admitted in a lengthy post addressing how being a child star negatively affected him. “It took me years to recover from all these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships and change relationship habits.”

Apparently, that introspection wasn’t enough for Gomez, who said “I felt like I didn’t get a respectful closing” during a January 2020 interview with NPR. Bieber was ready to open up even more a month after Gomez’s interview, and he talked about what caused his death. “In my previous relationship, I went out and freaked out and freaked out, I was just being reckless,” he told Zane Lowe and Apple Music. “[With Hailey Baldwin] I took the time to really build myself up and focus on myself and try to make the right decisions and all that kind of stuff. And yes, I got better.” For now, it’s safe to say that this might be the last we hear from Jelena talking about each other.