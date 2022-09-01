WhatsApp can make it easier to create a “group with yourself” in the app

WhatsApp will now offer an option to chat with yourself to finally make the “group with yourself” official in the app. Found in development on the desktop version of the messenger, the feature will allow you to open an individual chat without any other participants from the “New chat” menu.

Having a conversation on WhatsApp with your own number is not new to WhatsApp. Currently, there are different ways to start this chat: create a group with one more person, start the conversation and then remove it, being alone in the chat; or join the one-on-one conversation with the shortened link wa.me/[número de telefone].

The option to chat with yourself will be available from the “New chat” screen (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

The solitary conversation has its uses: the chat can serve to save important information, such as numbers, locations, addresses or memes; as well as being a recurring notebook, always visible in the WhatsApp app (including being able to be pinned to the top).

Support for multiple devices

Considering that the tool was found in the Windows app, you can believe that it will also be accessible from the computer. Currently, in some cases, the individual chat created by gambiarra may not appear on devices connected to the WhatsApp account, so this feature would solve this problem.

Also, with this addition, WhatsApp’s individual chat becomes more like the “Saved Messages” function of Telegram. In the concurrent messenger, the tool allows you to send messages in a conversation visible only to you, guaranteeing access to all the traditional features of the app.

No release date

Unfortunately, as it is a function still under construction, nothing is known about its definitive release. For now, we just have to wait for more news about the feature.

Source: WABetaInfo