WhatsApp: “Forgotten” Feature Can Improve Your Messenger Experience

O Whatsapp is the most used instant messaging platform in the country. Due to the recurring implementation of new features, users end up forgetting older and very useful features.

THE Goal always seeks to offer a better experience to WhatsApp users, but many leave aside simple tools that can change their daily lives, such as the “favorite” function.

An overlooked but very useful feature

A conversation with important information can be saved using the ”favorite” action, that is, adding it to the favorites list. Then, to find it, just follow the steps below:

Access your account’s ”Settings”; Click on ”Favorite Messages”; Once this is done, find the desired message.

Remembering that when you save a message and click on the text, you will be directed to the recipient, with the possibility of responding quickly.

In this way, although it is an old functionality, few recognize its importance and stop using it.

WhatsApp: “Communities” Feature Will Not Launch This Year in Brazil

Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, announced last week that it will not launch the feature in Brazil “communities”, announced in April, before 2023.

“We are excited about the value the Communities functionality will bring to social organizations and businesses to manage their group chats. While we are making progress, we do not expect to launch Communities in Brazil before 2023.”

In order to prevent the spread of Fake News through the messaging platform, WhatsApp and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) signed an agreement in February this year not to launch the feature before the elections and thus compromise them.

However, WhatsApp reiterated that the decision to announce the launch for next year is a personal decision of the company, not related to the TSE agreement.

In any case, in July, the Federal Public Ministry’s attorney in São Paulo had already recommended that the platform postpone the implementation of the “Communities” until next year.

“At a time when fake news about the functioning of institutions and the integrity of the Brazilian voting system can jeopardize the country’s democratic stability.”