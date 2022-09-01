Which real-life celebrities would Gojo and Nobara be interested in?

Kaisen Jujutsu explores the lives of some high school students, despite all the macabre backdrop of history, and like every teenager, they must have some crushes on movie stars.

In an interview for ComicBook during the Crunchyroll ExpoYuji’s voice actors, Adam McArthurfrom Gojo, Kaiji Tangand of Nobara, Anne Yatcorevealed which real-life celebrities their characters would have a crush on.

Tang did not specify a name, but said that Gojo would definitely be attracted to an internet celebrity with a large following.

“For Gojo, there would be an external response, and for him, maybe an internal response in his mind. I think he would try to look modern enough to say, ‘Hey, have you seen this new girl on TikTok? She has a million followers, so she’s great.’ But in his personal life, he’s old enough to have an old-school celebrity crush.”

For her part, Yatco said Nobara would have high standards when it comes to crushes, and cited two names on her character’s wish list.

“I think Nobara would say she wants a celebrity who is rich, powerful, beautiful. But you know, but also young and hot like Harry Styles. But then she secretly likes a lot too Tessa Thompson“.

Yuji’s reaction

As mentioned in the anime, Yuji has a preference for Jennifer Lawrence. With that, McArthur said that the character would ask for advice if he had the chance to woo the actress.

“Yuji would ask Nobara for some advice on what he should do. He’d say you’re a girl, so what girls like… and then she’d say spend a ton of money. Yuji spent hours trying to understand. how he was going to get enough money to do whatever he wanted that day. They would probably do some sort of shopping dinner extravaganza. He would do all those things, but he would be sweaty and nervous and make a fool of himself.”

“In the end, she’d probably say, ‘That was a lot of fun. Thank you very much’. And he would say, ‘Okay, bye,’ and run away as fast as he could. Yuji would wonder why he ran away later for the rest of his life.”

Kaisen Jujutsu tells the story of Yuiji, who ends up cursed after protecting his friends and now has a terrible fate on his hands. The anime can be watched on crunchyroll.

